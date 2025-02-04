Kobali OTT release date Disney+ Hotstar: Watch telugu revenge drama

Kobali is an upcoming Telugu crime drama that explores themes of revenge, power struggles, and deep-seated family feuds. Set against the rural backdrop of Rayalaseema, the series promises an intense cinematic experience filled with action and emotional depth. Interestingly, the title was originally intended for a film by Trivikram Srinivas and Pawan Kalyan, which never materialized. Now, Kobali takes on a new form as a gripping OTT thriller.
All You Need to Know
• Format: Web Series
• Genre: Crime Thriller
• Language: Telugu
• OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
• OTT Release Date: February 4, 2025
Kobali Cast and Crew
Main Cast
• Ravi Prakash – Lead Role
• Sri Tej – Lead Role
Supporting Cast
• Additional cast details are yet to be announced.
Crew
• Writers: Revanth Levaka, Dattatreya Reddy
• Producers: Jyothi Meghavath Rathod, Raja Sekhar Reddy Kammireddy, Tirupati Srinivasa Rao
• Director: To Be Announced
Plot Overview
Kobali is set in a conflict-ridden village where two powerful families are locked in an age-old feud. As the thirst for revenge intensifies, buried secrets come to light, leading to chaos and destruction. The series portrays how vengeance can not only consume individuals but also tear apart entire communities.
The official synopsis by Disney+ Hotstar states:
"Two families become entangled in a web of retaliation, greed, and revenge. As hidden truths surface, tensions escalate, affecting countless lives."
The trailer hints at a high-stakes drama, combining strong performances, intense dialogues, and a deeply immersive setting that brings the story to life.
OTT Release Date and Platform
• OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
• OTT Release Date: February 4, 2025
The series will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Given its intriguing premise, Kobali is expected to be one of the most talked-about crime thrillers of the year.
Where to Watch Kobali
• OTT Streaming: Available on Disney+ Hotstar from February 4, 2025
• TV Premiere: Details regarding the television broadcast will be announced later.
Production Details
• Filming Locations: The series has been shot in rural Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to maintain authenticity.
• Budget: The production values ensure a gripping visual experience, complementing the intense storyline.
Why Watch Kobali?
• Gritty Crime Thriller: If you enjoy intense revenge dramas, this series will keep you hooked.
• Authentic Rayalaseema Setting: The realistic backdrop adds depth to the storytelling.
• Strong Performances: Lead actors Ravi Prakash and Sri Tej are set to deliver compelling performances.
• Engaging Narrative: The plot promises unexpected twists, betrayals, and a powerful emotional core.
Conclusion
Kobali is more than just a crime thriller—it's a deep dive into the psychological and social consequences of vengeance. With a gripping storyline, powerful performances, and high production quality, the series is poised to be a must-watch.