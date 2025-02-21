Korean Drama in Netflix you should watch 2025

New Netflix K-dramas in 2025 is a much awaited lineup of Korean dramas set to premiere on Netflix. Starring top names like Kim Seon Ho, Suzy, Lee Junho, and many more, these series span a range of genres—from rom-coms and fantasy to action thrillers and mystery dramas. Blending captivating storytelling with stellar performances, this slate is poised to carry forward the global success of Korean content. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix K-dramas, their release dates, casts, and intriguing plots.

Upcoming korean Drama in Netflix

1. Can This Love Be Translated?

A rom-com that follows the globe-trotting romance between a multilingual translator and a famous actress whose professional relationship blooms into a heart-fluttering love story.

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung

Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung Release: Fourth quarter 2025

2. Genie, Make a Wish

A fantasy rom-com revolving around Ka Young, an emotionally detached woman, and Jinn, a volatile genie. Their bickering over three granted wishes slowly turns into an unexpected romance.

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Suzy

Kim Woo Bin, Suzy Release: Fourth quarter 2025

3. Cashero

A superhero drama about an ordinary government employee who gains a unique power—becoming stronger with every bit of cash spent. Along with other quirky superheroes, he must empty his wallet to save the world.

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi Release: Fourth quarter 2025

4. Squid Game 3

The final chapter of the iconic survival series where Player 456 makes a last-ditch effort to end the Front Man’s deadly games once and for all.

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan, Jo Yuri

Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan, Jo Yuri Release: June 27, 2025

5. Weak Hero Class 2

The second season of the hit series, following Yeon Si Eun as he battles bullying and violence in a new school while striving to protect his friends.

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Jun

Park Ji Hoon, Jun Release: Second quarter 2025

6. Dear Hongrang

A historical mystery romance that follows the enigmatic return of a powerful merchant family heir who lost his memory, sparking a complex love triangle and dark family secrets.

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram

Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram Release: Second quarter 2025

7. Melo Movie

A rom-com about the quirky romance between an actor-turned-film-critic and an aspiring film director. Their relationship takes a twist when fate forces them back together as adversaries.

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Jun, Jeon So Nee

Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Jun, Jeon So Nee Release: February 14, 2025 (Valentine’s Day)

8. When Life Gives You Tangerines

A slice-of-life romance set in 1950s Jeju Island, telling the bittersweet love story of two rebels against a backdrop of seasonal change and personal growth.

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum

IU, Park Bo Gum Release: March 7, 2025

9. The Price of Confession

A mystery thriller about a woman framed for her husband’s murder who meets an enigmatic inmate known as “The Witch” – a woman with the uncanny ability to read emotions.

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun

Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun Release: Fourth quarter 2025

This 2025 Netflix is bringing you all kinds of Korean Dramas, with interesting geners, cast and with amazing story line. The craze of korean drama is growing so fast and it is so nice to see the growth of audience perspective. Before netflix Korean drama in india was really not accessible but netflix has introduced so many different geners, specially Korean Drama has a big special fan base in each part of the world.

This 2025 enjoy all your new korean drama series with your special ones in comfort of your homes through netflix.

FAQ

1.Which K-drama season 2 is coming in 2025?

- Squid Game 3 stars Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan and Jo Yuri, among others, and will release on June 27, 2025. Weak Hero Class 2 marks the second season of the hit series Weak Hero Class 1.

2.What is the golden year of K-drama?

- 2023 is a golden year for K-dramas. Here is a list of 10 dramas (and some upcoming ones) that you must watch. Sit back, relax and go through our top picks. Featuring two of the biggest South Korean actors, Ji Chang-wook and Wi Ha-joon, the drama is set in the 1990s.

3.Who is the oldest K-drama actor?

- Lee Soon-jae becomes oldest actor to win Korean drama awards. Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae has made history by winning the grand prize at the 2024 KBS Drama Awards, becoming the oldest recipient of the award.