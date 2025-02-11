Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date, Platform & more

Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date, Platform, and Everything You Need to Know
Kudumbasthan continues to entertain audiences in theaters, but fans are eagerly awaiting its OTT release. This Tamil comedy-drama, directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, showcases a heartfelt and humorous tale of family dynamics. Featuring K. Manikandan in the lead role, along with Saanve Megghana, Nivedita Rajappan, and Guru Somasundaram, the film has resonated deeply with audiences. Here's everything you need to know about its theatrical run and upcoming digital premiere.
All You Need to Know
Format: Movie
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Language: Tamil
Director: Rajeshwar Kalisamy
Production House: Cinemakaaran
Theatrical Release Date: January 24, 2025
OTT Platform: Zee5 (Expected)
OTT Release Date: February 28, 2025 (Likely)
Kudumbasthan Cast and Crew
The movie boasts a talented cast that brings its characters to life:
Cast
- K. Manikandan
- Saanve Megghana
- Guru Somasundaram
- R. Sundarrajan
- Kudassanad Kanakam
- Balaji Sakthivel
- Nivedita Rajappan
- Saanvika Shree
- TSR Srinivasan
- Varghese Mathew
Crew
- Director: Rajeshwar Kalisamy
- Writers: Rajeshwar Kalisamy, Prasanna Balachandran
- Producers: Vinoth Kumar
- Music Composer: Vaisagh
- Cinematography: Sujith N. Subramaniam
- Editing: Kannan Balu
With an incredible team behind the film, Kudumbasthan delivers a perfect mix of humor, drama, and relatable emotions.
Plot Overview
Kudumbasthan follows the story of Naveen (K. Manikandan), a middle-class man who is the sole breadwinner of his family. He marries Vennila (Saanve Megghana) against their families' wishes and faces the challenge of living under one roof with disapproving relatives. While he struggles to support his family financially, things take a turn for the worse when he loses his job and is forced to hide it from everyone.
The film explores themes of resilience, love, and family struggles, all woven together with humor and emotional depth. Naveen’s attempts to balance his responsibilities while maintaining his self-respect create an engaging and heartfelt narrative that audiences have connected with.
Kudumbasthan’s Box Office Success
The film opened to positive reviews, with critics praising its realistic storytelling and performances. It has performed well at the box office, collecting over ₹16 crore, and continues to draw audiences in theaters. The film’s opening weekend alone garnered ₹8 crore, showing strong word-of-mouth appeal and audience engagement.
OTT Release Date and Platform
While Kudumbasthan remains a box-office success, those who missed it in theaters won’t have to wait long. The film is expected to begin streaming on Zee5 from February 28, 2025. However, an official confirmation from the platform is still awaited. Given the film’s strong audience reception, its OTT debut is highly anticipated.
Zee5 has been home to several successful Tamil films, and Kudumbasthan is set to reach an even wider audience upon its digital release. Subscribers can look forward to enjoying this heartwarming comedy-drama from the comfort of their homes.
Final Thoughts
Kuduasthan imbs a film that blends humor, emotions, and social realities, making it a must-watch for Tamil cinema lovers. With a strong cast, engaging story, and relatable themes, it has struck a chord with audiences. Whether you plan to catch it in theaters or wait for its OTT release, this film promises a delightful experience.
