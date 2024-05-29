Kung Fu Panda 4: OTT release Date
Kung Fu Panda enthusiasts! Finally, the eagerly awaited fourth part of the well-liked franchise is here. With the renowned Jack Black providing the voice of Po, our favorite fighting panda, Kung Fu Panda 4 is back. You can still see them on several digital platforms if you cannot see them in theatres. And it will take a little while to enjoy the thrilling adventure from the comfort of your own home.
Kung Fu Panda 4 will be accessible for digital download or rental beginning on May 28th, according to a recent announcement from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Fans can access it on well-known websites including Fandango, Verizon, and Apple TV. As soon as Po's newest adventure appears on digital shelves, you will have the opportunity to explore it, regardless of your preference for renting or buying.
It has been much anticipated that Po and his companions would return, and Kung Fu Panda 4 looks to provide fans with the same exciting and touching experience. Po's most recent adventure and the beauty of the Kung Fu Panda universe will be available for everyone to see thanks to its upcoming digital distribution and variety of streaming choices.
All you need to know about Kung Fu Panda 4
A unique bonus short film called "Duelling Dumplings" is being included by Universal as an extra gift for digital movie buyers. In this adorable short, Jack Black plays Po, and Awkwafina plays Zhen, in a deliciously funny competition to see who can create the best dumplings. It promises to provide even more humor and enjoyment and is the ideal counterpoint to the main feature.
Directors: Mike Mitchel, Stephanie Stine
Writers: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Darren Lemke
Stars: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis
IMDb rating: 6.3
Where to watch:, but it will debut on first.
When to watch: July 6, 2024
For those who enjoy streaming, Kung Fu Panda 4 will launch on Peacock. By July 6, 2024, the film is anticipated to be accessible on Peacock, following the customary 120-day period following its theatre debut. With early access to the movie, this will be the first OTT platform to stream the most recent Kung Fu Panda adventure.
Don't worry, though, if Peacock isn't available where you live. Forbes claims that KungFu Panda 4 will be accessible on Netflix as well. November 6, 2024, is the date of this secondary OTT release, giving viewers everywhere another chance to see the movie. Later in the year, Netflix subscribers should put this big release on their calendars.