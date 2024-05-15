Panchayat 3 OTT release date: where & when to watch

On May 28, Panchayat, the critically acclaimed television series, will launch its third season on over-the-top platforms. The TVF series' final two seasons were huge hits thanks to the enthusiastic reception the show's protagonist, Abhishek Tripathi, garnered from viewers. Jitendra Kumar, better known by his stage as Jeetu Bhaia, has portrayed the show's lead character.
revealed the Panchayat 3 release date via an Instagram post. "We announced the rewards, you moved the laukis."
The Panchayat web series's main character needs help blending in with the locals in a village in the Phulera district. Another aspect of Panchayat that makes it a highly recommended online series is its clever satire.
After nearly three days of suspense, Prime Video has finally unveiled the release date for the TVF web series Panchayat 3. Before the big reveal, Prime Video engaged fans in an online activity, prompting them to pluck virtual laukies to unveil the launch date. This interactive engagement lasted for three days until the makers of the series finally disclosed the OTT release date on Thursday.
Following the announcement, numerous social media users expressed their joy over the revelation of the Panchayat 3 release date, particularly after the engaging 'lauki suspense' kept the audience enthralled for several days.
Starring: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in lead roles.
Writer : Chandan Kumar.
Where to watch:
When to watch: 28 May 2024
This endearing comedy is so beloved because of its straightforward storyline, which is based on the leisurely pace of village life and is skillfully interwoven with satire on the problems that the people of Phulera experience daily
. According to Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, "The third season delivers all that and more."