Panchayat 3 OTT release date: where & when to watch

On May 28, Panchayat, the critically acclaimed television series, will launch its third season on over-the-top platforms. The TVF series' final two seasons were huge hits thanks to the enthusiastic reception the show's protagonist, Abhishek Tripathi, garnered from viewers. Jitendra Kumar, better known by his stage as Jeetu Bhaia, has portrayed the show's lead character.

Amazon Prime Video revealed the Panchayat 3 release date via an Instagram post. "We announced the rewards, you moved the laukis."

The Panchayat web series's main character needs help blending in with the locals in a village in the Phulera district. Another aspect of Panchayat that makes it a highly recommended online series is its clever satire.