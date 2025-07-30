Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 On OTT: Where To Watch Smriti Irani’s Comeback Show Online

Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi after 17 years in the much-awaited reboot of one of Indian television’s most iconic shows—Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The second season, created by Ekta Kapoor, brings back beloved characters while introducing a new generation of the Virani family.

Streaming Details

Television Broadcast: Star Plus

OTT Platform: JioHotstar (via OTTplay Premium)

Time Slot: Every day at 10:30 PM IST

Premiere Date: July 29, 2025

Episodes: 150 (Limited Series)

The Return of a Cultural Phenomenon

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 marks the long-awaited revival of a show that once dominated Indian households. First airing in 2000 and wrapping up in 2008 with 1,833 episodes, the original series was a game-changer in Indian television history.

Now, 17 years later, the iconic duo—Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir—are back to recreate the magic with a fresh storyline, new characters, and a more modern narrative tone, while retaining the traditional family values that made the original so beloved.

What’s New in Season 2?

Plot Overview

Season 2 picks up with the Virani family once again at the heart of the story. While familiar faces anchor the tale, this reboot also introduces a new generation that brings its own set of challenges, emotions, and relationships into the mix.

Despite its more contemporary presentation, the story continues to explore classic themes of Indian family life—respect, conflict, tradition, and transformation.

Returning Cast & New Faces

Returning from Season 1

Smriti Irani as Tulsi

Amar Upadhyay as Mihir

Hiten Tejwani

Gauri Pradhan

Sandeep Baswana

Shilpa Agnihotri

Rakshanda Khan

Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat (Special Cameos as Krishna Tulsi and Lakshya)

New Cast Members

Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Rohit Suchanti as Tulsi and Mihir’s grown-up children

Tanisha Mehta, Ankit Bhatia, and Prachi Singh as central new characters (not related to the Virani family by blood)

Barkha Bisht replaces the earlier actress as Mandira, the show’s key antagonist

Why the Reboot?

According to Ekta Kapoor, the original series ended before it could reach its intended milestone of 2,000 episodes. This new season—with its precisely 150-episode format—aims to finish the legacy she had envisioned. Amar Upadhyay has confirmed that Season 2 is a limited series, giving fans a complete and tightly woven storyline.

Nostalgia Meets New-Age Storytelling

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is a perfect blend of past and present. While the emotional depth and family drama remain at its core, the reboot is designed to resonate with both long-time viewers and a younger audience.

Expect rich character arcs, familial conflict, redemption, and a modern take on Indian societal dynamics—all hallmarks of a classic Ekta Kapoor drama with a 2025 twist.

FAQs

Q1: Where can I watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2?

You can watch it every day at 10:30 PM on Star Plus or stream it online via JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium).

Q2: Is Smriti Irani returning as Tulsi?

Yes, Smriti Irani is reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani.

Q3: How many episodes will there be in Season 2?

This season will be a limited run of 150 episodes, making it more concise and focused than the original.

Q4: Will the show have new characters?

Yes. Along with returning favorites, Season 2 introduces a new generation of Viranis and other pivotal characters.

