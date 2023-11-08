Label OTT Release: Anuraja Kamaraj’s "Label" OTT Streaming Details Revealed

Label OTT Release and Streaming Details

"Label" is all set to make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on November 10. This announcement has sent waves of excitement through the hearts of cinephiles, especially considering Arunraja Kamaraj's previous success with the heartwarming film "Kanaa." This marks Arunraja's second venture as a director, following the well-received "Nenjukku Needhi," which was released last year. The anticipation for his digital directorial debut has been palpable, and fans have high hopes for "Label." Jai's return to the screen in a legal drama is eagerly awaited, as it has been a while since one of his projects received such unanimous praise.

Label Story and Main Character

In "Label," Jai takes on the role of a committed lawyer who champions a cause that has the potential to change the lives of several individuals. The series revolves around the issue of discrimination faced by people from a specific neighborhood in Chennai. With a powerful narrative and Jai's exceptional acting, "Label" promises to be a thought-provoking and engaging series that sheds light on social issues.