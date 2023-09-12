'Lachit, The Warrior' Bags Best Animation Award At Chambal International Film Festival

'Lachit, The Warrior', the biopic short film made on the life and works of the Great Assamese General Lachit Barphukan won the Best Animation Film award in the prestigious Chambal International Film Festival, which was held from 9th to 10th September.
This year 184 films in various categories from 32 countries including India, Taiwan, USA, the UK, Vietnam, Egypt, Australia, Iran, Spain, Portugal, Serbia, and Turkey were given official entry in the festival.
Lachit The Warrior has been directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah. The narration is by Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury.