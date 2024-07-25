Lady Gaga Set to Perform at 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, The Hollywood Reporter stated.
Fans had previously speculated that the "Shallow" singer might take the stage on the River Seine in Paris alongside Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura. However, the lineup for the ceremony has largely been kept secret.
Speculation began when Gaga and Dion were seen arriving in Paris ahead of the Olympics, a major worldwide multisport event. Social media footage captured Gaga waving to fans from her car in the French capital.
The Grammy and Oscar-winning performer has been busy filming her upcoming movie "Joker: Folie à Deux," where she stars as Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker. She is also headlining her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma + Jazz & Piano.
Over 1 lakh people will stand lining the River Seine to watch the opening ceremony of the event, with 2,20,000 more on raised roadways along a nearly four-mile stretch of the river, according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.
The parade of 10,500 athletes will be held on the river, with each national delegation floating on nearly 100 boats that cross through the center of Paris.