Latest Amazon Prime Releases for November 2023: November is here, and Amazon Prime is set to grace your screens with a diverse array of thrilling releases across various genres. From gripping dramas to heartwarming documentaries and side-splitting comedies, the streaming giant promises a month of pure entertainment. Let's delve into the exciting lineup of new releases hitting Prime Video this November.

P.I. Meena - Premieres November 3

P.I. Meena kicks off the month with a gripping thriller. Tanya Maniktala leads a stellar cast in this series about a troubled private investigator navigating a mysterious world. Premiering on November 3, the show unfolds in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Rainbow Rishta - Premieres November 7

Celebrating queer love in India, Rainbow Rishta debuts on November 7. This groundbreaking docuseries delves into six inspiring real stories of love, portraying protagonists who overcome odds to fulfill their dreams.

Knuckle Girl - Now Streaming

This action-crime series follows a determined female boxer risking it all to rescue her sister from a criminal gang. With an intense plot and strong performances, Knuckle Girl is a must-watch currently available on Prime Video.

Romancero Season 1 - Premieres November 3

Starring Alba Flores and Belén Cuesta, Romancero introduces a horror series that follows the journey of Cornelia and Jordán fleeing from law and supernatural creatures. The chilling first season arrives on November 3 in English and Hindi.

Invincible Season 2 - Premieres November 3

Mark Grayson's journey continues in Invincible Season 2, where he grapples with betrayal and apocalyptic threats. Premiering on November 3, the series promises new allies and Mark's struggle with his own fears, available in multiple languages.

Los Billis - Premieres November 3

Los Billis unfolds the true story of Bogota’s notorious teenage gangs, leaving a lasting impact on Colombian pop culture. Created by Daniel Ayala López and Diego Ayala López, the drama series premieres on November 3.

007: Road to a Million - Premieres November 17

Embark on a reality show journey with 007: Road to a Million, where nine individuals compete for a life-altering £1,000,000 prize. Inspired by James Bond, they face thrilling tasks to uncover buried questions worldwide.