Latest OTT Releases (July 28–August 3, 2025): Housefull 5, Chief of War, WWE: Unreal & More

The final days of July and the beginning of August 2025 bring a diverse and binge-worthy mix of Hindi and international content to streaming platforms. From murder mysteries on a luxury cruise to psychological thrillers, epic war dramas, and real-life alien conspiracies—this week has something for every genre lover. Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 lands on Prime Video with not one but two alternate endings, while Jason Momoa brings historical gravitas to Apple TV+ with Chief of War. On Netflix, viewers can dive into true crime with Conversations with a Killer or music drama with Japan’s Glass Heart.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 28–August 3)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 English Netflix July 29 Documentary, Satire WWE: Unreal English Netflix July 29 Docuseries, Sports Drama Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes English Netflix July 30 True Crime, Docuseries Unspeakable Sins Spanish Netflix July 30 Psychological Drama An Honest Life Swedish Netflix July 31 Thriller, Drama Glass Heart Japanese Netflix July 31 Musical, Coming-of-Age Leanne English Netflix July 31 Comedy, Family Marked English Netflix July 31 Thriller, Heist Chief of War English Apple TV+ August 1 Historical Drama, Action Housefull 5 Hindi Prime Video August 1 Comedy, Mystery My Oxford Year English Netflix August 1 Romance, Drama

Shows Streaming on Netflix This Week

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

Release Date : July 29, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Documentary, Satire

Synopsis: This final chapter of the Trainwreck anthology dives into the viral Facebook event "Storm Area 51" that turned into a real-life desert spectacle. Interviews with its creator, meme-makers, military personnel, and locals provide insight into how a joke became a social movement.

WWE: Unreal

Release Date : July 29, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Docuseries, Sports

Cast : Triple H, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley

Synopsis: Get unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to WWE’s creative process in this five-episode docuseries narrated by Triple H. Featuring top superstars, it explores how storylines are crafted ahead of major events like WrestleMania.

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Release Date : July 30, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : True Crime

Director : Joe Berlinger

Synopsis: This three-part series unearths chilling audio interviews with David Berkowitz recorded in 1980. Paired with survivor accounts and journalist insights, it paints a deeper psychological portrait of the infamous killer.

Unspeakable Sins

Release Date : July 30, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Psychological Drama

Cast : Zuria Vega, Erik Hayser, Andrés Baida

Synopsis: A dark tale of love, betrayal, and conspiracies as Helena, trapped in an abusive marriage, begins a dangerous affair that spirals into a web of lies and elite power struggles.

An Honest Life

Release Date : July 31, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Thriller

Cast : Simon Lööf, Nora Rios, Peter Andersson

Synopsis: Law student Simon's ideals are shattered in Lund as he is drawn into a world of crime and rebellion by anarchist Max. The film unfolds as a tense, character-driven thriller.

Glass Heart

Release Date : July 31, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Musical Drama

Cast : Yu Miyazaki, Takeru Satoh, Keita Machida

Synopsis: After being kicked out of her band, Akane finds new hope with a musical group led by a prodigy. This Japanese drama is a heartfelt ode to ambition, rhythm, and reinvention.

Leanne

Release Date : July 31, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Comedy

Cast : Leanne Morgan, Kristen Johnston, Tim Daly

Synopsis: A Southern grandmother restarts her life after divorce in this heartwarming comedy about family, faith, and second chances.

Marked

Release Date : July 31, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Thriller

Cast : Lerato Mvelase, Ama Qamata, S’dumo Mtshali

Synopsis: A desperate mother in South Africa plans a heist to fund her daughter’s medical care. But the moral line blurs as betrayal and greed enter the picture.

Shows Streaming on Apple TV+

Chief of War

Release Date : August 1, 2025

Platform : Apple TV+

Genre : Historical Drama

Cast : Jason Momoa

Synopsis: A powerful tale of resistance and unity set in 18th-century Hawai‘i. Jason Momoa plays Ka‘iana, a warrior trying to protect his homeland from colonisation in this nine-episode epic.

Shows Streaming on Prime Video

Housefull 5

Release Date : August 1, 2025

Platform : Prime Video

Genre : Comedy, Mystery

Cast : Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever & more

Synopsis: A billionaire’s mysterious death triggers chaos on a cruise ship as three men claiming to be "Jolly" try to inherit his fortune. With two alternate endings (5A and 5B), expect unexpected twists in this outrageous comedy.

Netflix Romance Pick

My Oxford Year

Release Date : August 1, 2025

Platform : Netflix

Genre : Romance, Drama

Cast : Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest, Dougray Scott

Synopsis: A bright American student falls for a charming poet at Oxford, throwing her meticulously planned life into question in this emotionally rich romantic drama.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 OTT Titles This Week

Housefull 5 – A mega Bollywood comedy with a cruise-ship mystery twist and two endings. Double the fun, double the drama. Chief of War – Jason Momoa’s powerful performance brings Hawaiian history to life in this gripping period drama. WWE: Unreal – For wrestling fans, this behind-the-scenes docuseries is a must-watch peek into the spectacle’s script.

FAQs

Q1: What makes Housefull 5 different from the previous parts?

A: It has two alternate endings (5A & 5B), adding a new twist to the franchise’s formula.

Q2: Where can I stream Chief of War?

A: It is available on Apple TV+ starting August 1, 2025.

Q3: Is WWE: Unreal suitable for non-wrestling fans?

A: Yes. It offers insight into storytelling, performance, and behind-the-scenes drama that appeals beyond wrestling enthusiasts.

Q4: What is the genre of My Oxford Year?

A: It’s a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Oxford University.

