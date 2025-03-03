Latest OTT releases this week 3rd to 9th march: All new Shows and series on OTT platforms

The first week of March 2025 brings an exciting lineup of films and series across various OTT platforms, catering to a diverse audience. From Marvel's latest superhero action to thrilling crime dramas and engaging comedies, there's something for everyone. Here’s a look at the top OTT releases this week:

Advertisment

OTT releases this week

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again

The return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil: Born Again sees the blind lawyer battling crime in New York while Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) plots his political rise. Their inevitable clash will shake the city as old rivalries resurface. A must-watch for Marvel fans!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: March 4, 2025

March 4, 2025 Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio

Dupahiya

A hilarious small-town comedy set in Bihar, Dupahiya revolves around a missing red motorbike that derails a wedding and jeopardizes a village’s crime-free reputation. With romance, chaos, and mystery, this film promises wholesome entertainment.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Prime Video Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane

Game Changer (Hindi)

An intense political action thriller, Game Changer follows IPS officer Ram as he battles corruption, discovers secrets about his past, and fights for justice. With gripping action sequences and high-stakes drama, this film is a political powerhouse.

OTT Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani

Nadaaniyan

A unique romantic comedy, Nadaaniyan explores the unexpected love story between South Delhi socialite Pia and middle-class overachiever Arjun. Their relationship begins as a transactional act but soon evolves into something real, filled with misunderstandings and heartfelt moments.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Khushi Kapoor , Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nadaaniyan, Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj.

Rekhachithram

A gripping Malayalam investigative thriller, Rekhachithram follows Inspector Vivek Gopinath as he attempts to solve a 40-year-old murder mystery. After a suspension, he is determined to regain his reputation, but the deeper he digs, the more sinister the truth becomes.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)

Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium) Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan

Thandel

A patriotic drama set in the high seas, Thandel follows the journey of Srikakulam fishermen who accidentally drift into Pakistani waters. The film blends action, emotion, and nationalism in a compelling narrative of survival and courage.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Sai Pallavi, Shiva Alapati

The Waking of a Nation

A historical drama centered around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, The Waking of a Nation follows lawyer Kantilal Sahni as he uncovers the British empire’s treachery. With themes of justice, erasure, and resilience, this series is a powerful retelling of India’s past.

OTT Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)

Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium) Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni

Thugesh vs. The World

YouTube star Thugesh brings his signature humor to this quirky reality show where he takes on the world in unexpected challenges. Expect comedic gold, fun experiments, and Thugesh’s undeniable charisma.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release Date: March 7, 2025

March 7, 2025 Cast: Mahesh Keshwala (Thugesh)

This week’s OTT releases offer something for everyone—whether it’s superhero action, gripping thrillers, romantic comedies, or historical dramas. Don’t miss these exciting films and series on your favorite streaming platforms!

FAQ

1. Which OTT bloody beggar?

It is available for streaming on Prime Video, and SunNXT/ OTTplay Premium for international audiences outside India.

2. Which Ott is race available on?

At Airtel Xstream Play, you get a chance to discover millions of new content in various genres & one such TV Show is Race (Hindi).

3. Who makes 3 Idiots?

3 Idiots is a 2009 Indian Hindi-language coming-of-age comedy drama buddy film written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the production banner of Vinod Chopra Films. It was distributed by Reliance BIG Pictures.

ALSO READ: