Latest OTT Releases This Week (February 10-16, 2025)

This week of february streaming platforms are delivering an exciting lineup of romantic, dramatic, and thrilling content. Whether it’s a heartwarming love story, a gripping mystery, or an action-packed finale, there’s something for everyone.

From the second-chance romance of Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story to the mythological drama Bishohori and the high-stakes battles in Cobra Kai’s final chapter, audiences have a lot to look forward to. The quirky post-wedding comedy Dhoom Dhaam, the Malayalam thriller Marco, and the unconventional romance Pyaar Testing add to the variety.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week's top OTT releases.

New OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10–Feb 16, 2025)

Bishohori – February 13 (hoichoi)

A modern-day mythological drama where an ancient curse leads to a battle between fate and revenge. Can Behula of today bring peace back to the Mitra home?

All You Need to Know:

Format: Web Series

Web Series Genre: Mythology, Drama, Thriller

Mythology, Drama, Thriller Language: Bengali

Bengali Director: Srijit Roy

Srijit Roy Production House: hoichoi Originals

hoichoi Originals OTT Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 OTT Platform: hoichoi

hoichoi Cast: Solanki Roy, Rohaan Bhattacharjee, Shankar Chakraborty, Koushik Roy, Moyna Mukherji, Sumit Samadder, Animesh Bhadur

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story – February 11 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Set in the beautiful town of Cambridge, Bobby and Rishi cross paths after years apart. They once loved each other deeply, but life took them in different directions. When fate brings them together again, they must decide whether to take a chance on love once more.

All You Need to Know:

Format: Movie

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Production House: Disney+ Hotstar Studios

Disney+ Hotstar Studios OTT Release Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar Cast: Kaveri Kapur, Vardhaan Puri

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 – February 13 (Netflix)

The final battle is here! With Cobra Kai's dominance at stake, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence must train their students for the ultimate showdown at the Sekai Taikai tournament. As old rivalries resurface, who will come out victorious?

All You Need to Know:

Format: Web Series (Final Season)

Web Series (Final Season) Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Language: English

English Director: Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg

Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Production House: Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television OTT Release Date: February 13, 2025

February 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove

Dhoom Dhaam – February 14 (Netflix)

Koyal and Veer’s wedding is perfect, but their first night together is anything but! From unexpected guests to a comedy of errors, their honeymoon suite turns into a battleground of misunderstandings. Will love conquer the chaos?

All You Need to Know:

Format: Movie

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Sai Kishore Macha

Sai Kishore Macha Production House: Netflix Originals

Netflix Originals OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Chetan Maddineni, Hebah Patel, and Benerjee.

Kadhalikka Neramillai – February 11 (Netflix)

A deep dive into modern love, this Tamil romance explores the complexities of relationships, misunderstandings, and the pressures of commitment in today's fast-paced world.

All You Need to Know:

Format: Movie

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Director: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi Production House: Netflix Originals

Netflix Originals OTT Release Date: February 11, 2025

February 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Yogi Babu, T.J. Bhanu, John Kokken

Marco – February 14 (SonyLIV )

Marco, a gold trader from the influential Adattu family, is caught in a web of betrayal and crime. When a sudden tragedy shakes his life, he must uncover the truth before it’s too late.

All You Need to Know:

Format: Movie

Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Director: Haneef Adeni

Haneef Adeni Production House: SonyLIV Studios

SonyLIV Studios OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Cast: Unni Mukundan. Yukti Thareja, Kabir Duhan Singh

Melo Movie – February 14 (Netflix)

A group of aspiring filmmakers struggle to make it big in the Tamil film industry. As friendships are tested and dreams seem distant, will they find success, or will they be forced to give up?

All You Need to Know:

Format: Movie

Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Director: Roy Lee

Roy Lee Production House: Netflix Originals

Netflix Originals OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Cast: Choi Woo-sik, Park Bo-young, Lee Jun-young

Pyaar Testing – February 14 (ZEE5)

A Rajput couple decides to test their relationship before marriage by living together for two months. What starts as a simple experiment soon turns into an emotional rollercoaster filled with laughter, arguments, and unexpected love.

All You Need to Know:

Format: Movie

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Language: Hindi

Hindi Director: Saptaraj Chakraborty

Saptaraj Chakraborty Production House: ZEE5 Originals

ZEE5 Originals OTT Release Date: February 14, 2025

February 14, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) Cast: Satyajeet Dubey, Plabita Borthakur

OTT Release Dates & Platforms

This week’s lineup offers romance, drama, comedy, and action across major platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and hoichoi. Whether you're in the mood for a love story or an action-packed thriller, there's something for everyone.

FAQ

1. What is the full form of OTT release this week?

- OTT stands for “over-the-top” and refers to technology (OTT services or platforms) that delivers streamed content via internet-connected devices. In mobile marketing, OTT is often discussed specifically within the context of video content.

2. Is Game Changer release in OTT?

- 'Game Changer' is available on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada with English subtitles. The Hindi-dubbed version is not yet available. 'Game Changer' follows Ram Nandan, played by Ram Charan, an IAS officer on a mission to eliminate corruption and crime controlled by politicians

3. Is Disney Hotstar free?

- Is Hotstar free now? No, you need to pay an annual membership fee to enjoy the benefits of Hotstar. However, you can get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription with the DocOnline Good Health 360 plan