Latest OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17–Feb 23, 2025)

OTT release this week
Streaming platforms are bringing an exciting mix of drama, thriller, action, and comedy this week. Whether you love crime thrillers, romantic dramas, or gripping mysteries, there’s something for everyone.
From the action-packed to the intriguing Hindi crime thriller Crime Beat, audiences have a wide selection of content to enjoy. The quirky comedy Oops! Ab Kya?, the American political thriller Zero Day, and the much-awaited Reacher Season 3 add variety to this week’s lineup.
Oops! Ab Kya? – February 20 (JioHotstar)
Roohi (played by Shweta Basu Prasad) is an ambitious young woman whose life takes a chaotic turn when a routine medical check-up leads to an unexpected accident. Due to a doctor’s mistake, she finds herself pregnant—with a child that isn’t hers! As she navigates the bizarre consequences, she is forced to deal with societal expectations, a love triangle, and a series of hilarious misadventures.
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Web Series
- Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Language: Hindi
- Director: Debatma Mandal, Prem Mistry
- Production House: Dice Media
- OTT Release Date: February 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Cast: Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan, Amy Aela
Crime Beat – February 21 (Zee5)
A struggling journalist, Kabir, finds himself in the biggest scoop of his life when he stumbles upon the shocking return of a notorious gangster believed to be long gone. As he dives deeper into his investigation, he is soon trapped in a dangerous web of lies, power struggles, and hidden conspiracies that threaten both his personal and professional life.
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Web Series
- Genre: Crime, Thriller, Drama
- Language: Hindi
- Director: Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul
- Production House: Zee5 Originals
- OTT Release Date: February 21, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee5
- Cast: Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, Adinath Kothare
Zero Day – February 20 (Netflix)
A devastating cyberattack throws the world into chaos, and the only man capable of uncovering the truth is a former U.S. president, played by Robert De Niro. Pulled out of retirement, he embarks on a perilous mission to expose the masterminds behind the attack. But as he digs deeper, he finds himself entangled in a global conspiracy larger than he could have imagined.
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Web Series
- Genre: Political Thriller, Drama
- Language: English
- Director: Lesli Linka Glatter
- Production House: Netflix Originals
- OTT Release Date: February 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Cast: Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen
Reacher Season 3 – February 20 (Prime Video)
Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is back—this time, on a personal mission in Maine. Searching for an old enemy, he gets entangled with rogue DEA agents, deadly assassins, and a powerful family hiding a dangerous secret. As Reacher uncovers the truth, he realizes that the people he’s up against are willing to go to any lengths to protect their secrets.
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Web Series
- Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama
- Language: English
- Director: Sam Hill and Gary Fleder
- Production House: Amazon Studios
- OTT Release Date: February 20, 2025
- OTT Platform: Prime Video
- Cast: Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, Anthony Michael Hall, Johnny Berchtold
The White Lotus Season 3 – February 17 (Disney+ Hotstar)
This season of the Emmy-winning series takes viewers to Koh Samui, Thailand, where a new group of elite guests checks into the luxurious White Lotus resort. As always, beneath the surface of luxury and leisure, dark secrets, betrayals, and unexpected drama unfold
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Web Series
- Genre: Drama, Satire
- Language: English
- Director: Mike White
- Production House: HBO Originals
- OTT Release Date: February 17, 2025
- OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
- Cast: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more
American Murder: Gabby Petito – February 17 (Netflix)
This gripping documentary follows the tragic case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old travel blogger whose disappearance and murder shocked the world. With exclusive interviews, social media footage, and expert analysis, the series delves into the harrowing details of her ill-fated road trip and the disturbing role played by her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Documentary
- Genre: True Crime
- Language: English
- Director: Not available
- Production House: Netflix Originals
- OTT Release Date: February 17, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Cast: Real-life individuals connected to the case
Court of Gold – February 18 (Netflix)
Basketball fans won’t want to miss this behind-the-scenes look at the world's top athletes, including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Victor Wembanyama, as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The series captures the intense training, high-pressure moments, and personal sacrifices that go into chasing Olympic gold.
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Documentary Series
- Genre: Sports, Documentary
- Language: English
- Director: Jake Rogal
- Production House: Netflix Originals
- OTT Release Date: February 18, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Cast: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama
Offline Love – February 18 (Netflix)
Can true love blossom without technology? This unique dating experiment follows young singles who spend 10 days in a foreign country—without smartphones, dating apps, or any digital distractions. As they rely on fate and genuine interactions, they must discover if real love can exist in the offline world
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Reality Show
- Genre: Romance, Reality
- Language: Japanese
- Director: Not available
- Production House: Netflix Originals
- OTT Release Date: February 18, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Cast: Various contestants
This week’s OTT lineup brings a mix of high-energy action, emotional storytelling, and thought-provoking documentaries, offering something to each type of viewer .
