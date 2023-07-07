Latest Telegu OTT Releases this week (July 2023)

Latest Telegu OTT Releases this week: This week brings a fantastic lineup of captivating films and shows that will keep you entertained and engaged. Here are the latest Telugu OTT releases this week. Discover the gems awaiting your binge-watching pleasure.
Step back in time to the 13th century with "Rudramambapuram" on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Gunasekhar, this captivating historical action film takes place during the Kakatiya dynasty. It follows the extraordinary life of Rudrama Devi, a courageous queen who fearlessly fought against the Chola dynasty to protect her kingdom. Based on the book "Rudramadevi: The Warrior Queen" by S. Krishnaswamy, "Rudramambapuram" skillfully captures the essence of the era through enchanting locations in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Karnataka. This epic tale of bravery and power features an outstanding cast including Arjun Reddy, Prameela, Ajay Gosh, and others, creating an immersive and authentic historical narrative.
Directed by Nelson, "Farhana" on SonyLIV is a thrilling drama that tells the story of a middle-class mother who faces financial challenges. Seeking a solution, she enters the world of call center employment, hoping for a promising future. However, her decision leads her into a treacherous web of dangers she never anticipated. While the critical and audience reception of "Farhana" may differ, the film showcases exceptional performances by Aishwarya Rajesh, Selvaraghavan, and others. Their talent and unwavering commitment make this drama a compelling watch, blurring the lines between suspense and thriller.
Experience the gripping journey of a spirited and ambitious young protagonist in "Takkar" on Netflix. This compelling film takes an unexpected twist when the protagonist's relentless pursuit of wealth converges with the life of a wealthy girl who firmly believes that money only leads to trouble. Together, they embark on a transformative road trip, unaware that their lives will be forever altered when they find themselves caught in a perilous web of human trafficking. With unpredictable twists and gripping revelations, "Takkar" weaves elements of suspense and romance into a riveting narrative. Starring Siddharth, Yogi Babu, Divyansha Kaushik, and others, this action-packed drama is a must-watch.