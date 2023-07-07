Latest Telegu OTT Releases this week (July 2023)

Takkar | Netflix

Experience the gripping journey of a spirited and ambitious young protagonist in "Takkar" on Netflix. This compelling film takes an unexpected twist when the protagonist's relentless pursuit of wealth converges with the life of a wealthy girl who firmly believes that money only leads to trouble. Together, they embark on a transformative road trip, unaware that their lives will be forever altered when they find themselves caught in a perilous web of human trafficking. With unpredictable twists and gripping revelations, "Takkar" weaves elements of suspense and romance into a riveting narrative. Starring Siddharth, Yogi Babu, Divyansha Kaushik, and others, this action-packed drama is a must-watch.