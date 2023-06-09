Latest Telugu Movies & Series on OTT in June 2023 – Netflix, Prime Video & more

In recent years, the rise of OTT platforms has provided a new avenue for Telugu filmmakers to reach a wider audience. With platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, aha, and more, viewers now have access to a plethora of Telugu movies & series. Here's a look at the latest Telugu releases on various OTT platforms in June 2023 that you simply can't afford to miss.
Directed by Venu Mulkala, "Vishwak" stars Ajay Kathurvar and Dimple in lead roles. The film, produced by Thatikonda Anandam Bala Krishan under Golden Duck Productions, promises to be an intriguing watch. Catch it exclusively on ZEE5.
The grand finale of the popular singing competition, "Telugu Indian Idol 2," is set to stream on aha. Hosted by Hema Chandra and judged by S Thaman, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik, the finale promises a nail-biting battle among the top five contestants. Allu Arjun, the star of "Pushpa 2," will grace the event as the chief guest.
"Sarkaar 3" takes the reality show genre to new heights with its thrilling and entertaining format. Hosted by Pradeep Machiraju, the show is a bidding game where special guests try to guess the questions. With four rounds of edge-of-the-seat entertainment, this show is sure to keep you hooked. Don't miss the special episode featuring Suhas, Chandini Chowdary, Sandeep Raj, and Divya Sripada.
Starring Allari Naresh, Mirnaa, and Indraja in lead roles, "Ugram" is an action-packed film written by Toom Venkat and directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. Produced by Shine Screens and featuring music by Sricharan Pakala, this film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
"Mon Ampere" tells the story of a youngster trying to heal his broken heart and loneliness during a pandemic-induced lockdown. Directed by Manoj Sri Harsha, the film stars Zaheer Ahmed and GS Chalapathy. It takes a unique twist when the protagonist falls in love with a ghost haunting his electronic appliances. Catch this intriguing film on Watchmyfilm.com.
The highly anticipated second part of director Mani Ratnam's adaptation of Kalki's epic novel, "Ponniyin Selvan 2," boasts a star-studded cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prabhu, and more. This historical drama is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
"Sathi Gani Rendu Ekuralu" is a dark comedy featuring Jagadeesh Pratap Bhandari from the acclaimed film "Pushpa." Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Abhinav, the movie follows a father's desperate attempts to save his daughter in a small Telangana village, facing challenges and opposition. Watch it exclusively on Aha.
"Boo" is a film that brings together an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Monica, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, Vidyu Raman, and Vishwak Sen. Chaos ensues when these women start discussing Halloween stories, leading to a series of unexpected events. Directed by Vijay and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji, M Raja Shekar Reddy, and Jyoti Deshpande, "Boo" will keep you on the edge of your seat. Stream it exclusively on Jio Cinema.
"Backdoor" revolves around the story of Arun, a young man who meets a married woman named Anjali at a family gathering. What starts as a seemingly innocent encounter takes unexpected turns as they explore their relationship. Starring Purnaa and Teja Tripurana, and directed by Karri Balaji, this film offers a unique perspective. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video
"Custody" (Prime Video)
An action thriller movie directed by Venkat Prabhu, starring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. The film revolves around a gripping custody battle and is set to start streaming on Prime Video on June 9th, 2023.
"Rama Banam 3" (Sony LIV)
An action-packed drama with elements of romance, featuring Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Sriwass, "Rama Banam 3" takes you on an exhilarating journey. Available on Sony LIV from June 3rd, 2023.