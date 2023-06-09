Latest Telugu Movies & Series on OTT in June 2023 – Netflix, Prime Video & more

In addition to these films, there are also some highly anticipated series and reality shows gracing the Telugu OTT space in June 2023:

"Telugu Indian Idol 2 - Grand Finale" (aha)

The culmination of the popular singing competition with thrilling performances and the announcement of the winner. Don't miss the star-studded grand finale featuring Allu Arjun as the chief guest.

"Sarkaar 3" (aha)

A bidding game reality show that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Hosted by Pradeep Machiraju, this show brings excitement, thrill, and entertainment with each episode. Look out for the special episode featuring badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

"Custody" (Prime Video)

An action thriller movie directed by Venkat Prabhu, starring Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty. The film revolves around a gripping custody battle and is set to start streaming on Prime Video on June 9th, 2023.

"Ugram 2 Agent" (Amazon Prime Video)

A spy action thriller starring Allari Naresh and Mirnaa. Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, this film offers high-octane action and suspense. Stream it on Amazon Prime Video from June 2nd, 2023.

"Rama Banam 3" (Sony LIV)

An action-packed drama with elements of romance, featuring Gopichand, Dimple Hayathi, and Jagapathi Babu. Directed by Sriwass, "Rama Banam 3" takes you on an exhilarating journey. Available on Sony LIV from June 3rd, 2023.