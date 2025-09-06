Little Hearts OTT Release: Where to Watch Mouli’s Telugu Comedy and Shane Nigam’s Malayalam Rom-Com Online

Two different films with the same title Little Hearts have created buzz in Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Both films, though from different industries, have carved their own space at the box office and are now gearing up for their OTT journey. Here’s everything you need to know about their streaming details, cast, and release updates.

Little Hearts (Telugu) – Mouli’s Comedy Entertainer

Theatrical Success

Starring YouTuber-turned-actor Mouli, the Telugu film Little Hearts surprised audiences with its strong opening despite clashing with big releases like Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati and Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi.

Directed by Sai Marthand, the movie became a sleeper hit with its lighthearted humor and engaging chemistry between the leads.

OTT Release

Initially planned as a direct OTT release, the makers shifted strategy to a theatrical run, which paid off.

The film has now locked its digital partner and will premiere on ETV Win after completing its box office run.

Cast and Crew

Mouli – Lead actor, widely appreciated for his comic timing.

Shivani Nagaram – Female lead, known for Ambajipeta Marriage Band.

Direction: Sai Marthand.

Genre: Youthful comedy drama.

Little Hearts (Malayalam) – Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar’s Rom-Com

Background

Released onJune 7, 2024, this Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Pereira found commercial and critical success despite controversies.

OTT Release

The film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 13, 2024.

The producer, Sandra Thomas, confirmed the news on social media, inviting fans to stream the film online.

Storyline

The film narrates the story of Sibi and his father “Baby,” who manage a cardamom estate. Their lives take a turn when unexpected love stories unfold, bringing both romance and conflict.

Cast

Shane Nigam as Sibi

Mahima Nambiar as the female lead

Baburaj, Shine Tom Chacko, Jaffer Idukki, Aima Rosmy Sebastian, Renji Panicker, Maala Parvathy, Shammi Thilakan and others in key roles.

Highlights

Written by Rajesh Pinnadan.

Music by Kailas Menon.

The film sparked debates after it was banned in GCC countries for its portrayal of homosexuality. It also received criticism from religious groups but was praised for addressing themes of queer identity and acceptance

Both versions of Little Hearts stand out in their own ways—Mouli’s Telugu comedy winning hearts with humor and chemistry, while Shane Nigam’s Malayalam rom-com tackles deeper social themes. Telugu audiences can catch Little Hearts soon on ETV Win whereas Malayalam viewers can stream their version directly on Amazon Prime Video.

