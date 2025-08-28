Loved Andhera? 8 Horror Series to Watch Next On Prime & other must watch horror movie

If Andhera on Prime Video gave you sleepless nights and spine-tingling chills, you’re not alone. Horror series have a special way of keeping us on edge with eerie atmospheres, supernatural twists, and suspenseful storytelling. The good news is that both Prime Video and Indian OTT platforms have a treasure trove of horror series that can keep your adrenaline pumping.

Andhera on Prime Video: Cast, Genre, and Why This Horror Thriller is a Must-Watch

Andhera is a chilling Indian horror thriller that quickly became the talk of the town. With spine-tingling storytelling and eerie visuals, the series follows a web of supernatural mysteries that disrupt ordinary lives. The dark atmosphere, layered characters, and unpredictable twists make it a must-watch for fans of psychological and supernatural horror.

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Horror, Supernatural, Thriller

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, and ensemble cast

Amazon Prime Video Horror Series & Movies You Can’t Miss

1. The Terror

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Supernatural, Historical, Thriller

Cast: Jared Harris, Ciarán Hinds, Tobias Menzies

Set during a doomed Arctic expedition, The Terror blends historical events with supernatural horror. Stranded sailors face freezing conditions, starvation, and a mysterious predator stalking them. With its slow-building dread and terrifying suspense, this series leaves a lasting impact.

2. Lore

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Horror, Anthology, Documentary

Cast: Aaron Mahnke (Narrator), Various Actors per Episode

Based on the acclaimed podcast, Lore delves into real-life myths, folklore, and urban legends. From haunted dolls to vampire tales, the documentary-style narration paired with live-action storytelling makes it one of the most unique horror anthologies on Prime Video.

3. Truth Seekers





Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Horror-Comedy, Thriller

Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Emma D’Arcy

For fans of horror-comedy, Truth Seekers is the perfect mix. Created by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, it follows paranormal investigators who uncover a massive conspiracy involving ghosts and dark forces. Spooky, witty, and full of twists, it’s a lighter yet thrilling horror experience.

4. Them

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Supernatural, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill

A gripping blend of social commentary and supernatural terror, Them follows a Black family moving into a white neighborhood in 1950s America. Haunted by both sinister forces and racist neighbors, this horror drama is emotional, unsettling, and thought-provoking.

5. American Horror Story







Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Horror, Anthology, Psychological

Cast: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange

A cult classic anthology, American Horror Story offers new terrifying experiences with each season. From haunted houses and witches to insane asylums and cults, it’s a go-to for psychological horror enthusiasts.

Indian Horror Series to Explore

6. Dahan – Raakan Ka Rahasya

Platform: Hotstar

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Mystery, Fantasy

Cast: Tisca Chopra, Avni Raut

Also known as Bhay, this series starring Tisca Chopra explores the tension between superstition and science in the fictional village of Silaspura. IAS officer Avani Raut arrives to oversee a mining project, unaware of a local curse. The series masterfully combines horror, mystery, and fantasy, making it a must-watch.

7. Daayan

Platform: Hotstar

Genre: Horror, Romance, Mystery

Cast: Tina Datta, Mohit Malhotra

Starring Tina Datta, Daayan blends horror with romance and family drama. The story follows a woman’s quest to uncover a dangerous witch threatening her life and her husband’s. Black magic, secrets, and suspense make this series hard to put down.

This anthology explores supernatural events inspired by real-life haunted incidents. Each episode presents vengeful ghosts, mysterious disappearances, and unexplained phenomena, recreating the tension of real-life horrors for viewers who love thrilling narratives.

8. Fear Files

Platform: ZeeTV

Genre: Horror, Paranormal, Drama

Cast: Various Actors

Aired on ZeeTV from 2012 to 2019, Fear Files dramatizes real paranormal incidents from across India. From reincarnation and black magic to exorcisms, every episode offers a unique, terrifying story that blends myth, suspense, and horror.

If Andhera has sparked your love for horror, these 8 series will ensure you never run out of scares. From chilling supernatural dramas on Prime Video like The Terror and Them to Indian horror gems like Dahan and Aahat, there’s something for every horror fan. Dim the lights, grab a blanket, and dive into these eerie worlds—if you dare.

