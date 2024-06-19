Luv Ki Arrange Marriage Review

About the movie: “Love in the Air” Orchha Chronicles

In the quaint town of Orchha, where tradition meets modernity, "Love in the Air: Orchha Chronicles" unfolds a tale of unexpected romance and uproarious mishaps.

Luv, portrayed by Sunny Singh, resides with his father, Prem Kumar (played by Annu Kapoor), a charming but mischievous figure known for his flirtatious ways. Despite being labeled as 55, Prem faces relentless ageist banter, yet his vivacious spirit remains undeterred.

Accompanied by his sister (Annu Kapoor in drag), her husband, and Luv, Prem embarks on a journey from Orchha to Bhopal in search of a suitable bride for his son. Their encounter with Ishika, the spirited daughter of garage owner Supriya (Supriya Pathak), sets the stage for an unexpected turn of events.

As riots engulf the city, the unlikely group finds refuge in Supriya's home, where a colorful cast of characters adds to the chaos. Amidst the chaos, love blossoms between Luv and Ishika, only to be overshadowed by the revelation of Prem and Supriya's intentions to marry.

Navigating through societal norms and personal desires, "Love in the Air: Orchha Chronicles" ventures into uncharted territory with humor and heart. However, the exaggerated comic interludes and over-the-top performances detract from the film's charm, leaving the audience craving for more subtlety.

Despite its flaws, the film offers glimpses of Orchha's enchanting landscapes, serving as a picturesque backdrop to the whirlwind of emotions and antics. While "Love in the Air: Orchha Chronicles" may not achieve cinematic perfection, it leaves an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers, reminding us that love knows no bounds, even in the most unexpected of places.

About the cast & rating

Director: Ishrat R. Khan

Writers: Ishrat R. KhanAmit KumarRaaj Shaandilyaa

Stars: Annu KapoorAvneet KaurGeetika Mehandru

IMDb rating: 5.7

In a whimsical French farce, the notion of the groom's father and the bride's mother falling in love and contemplating marriage would likely be met with whimsical acceptance, blending seamlessly into the tapestry of comedic absurdity. However, in this narrative, a concoction of crude humor and melodrama is stirred, adding its own distinctive flavor to the mix, according to the discerning insights of Deepa Gahlot.