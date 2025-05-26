Maddock Films Confirms Luka Chuppi 2 With Varun Dhawan and Sharvari Wagh

After the massive success of Luka Chuppi in 2019, the makers are officially turning the rom-com into a franchise. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the sequel titled Luka Chuppi 2 is currently in development, and exciting reports suggest that Varun Dhawan and Sharvari Wagh will be stepping in as the new lead pair, replacing Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon from the original.

New Faces, New Twist

While the original Luka Chuppi charmed audiences with its lighthearted take on live-in relationships in small-town India, the sequel is expected to bring a fresh spin to the narrative. According to reports from Mid-Day and Peepingmoon, Luka Chuppi 2 will shift away from its original premise and introduce a supernatural element, blending romance, comedy, and a quirky paranormal twist.

Both Varun Dhawan and Sharvari Wagh have reportedly given their verbal confirmation for the project and are likely to officially sign on once the final script is locked. The project is scheduled to go on the floors in the first half of 2026.

Behind the Camera

While Luka Chuppi was directed by Laxman Utekar, the sequel will reportedly be helmed by one of his associates. Although the director’s name has not been disclosed, fans can expect the sequel to retain the humorous tone and Maddock Films' signature blend of romance and situational comedy.

This marks the first on-screen pairing of Varun and Sharvari, though both actors are already part of Maddock's expanding horror-comedy universe. This collaboration is expected to bring fresh chemistry and a new dynamic to the screen.

Box Office Expectations and Franchise Hopes

The original Luka Chuppi was a commercial success, earning over Rs 128.60 crore worldwide, thanks to its relatable plot and strong performances. With Luka Chuppi 2 taking a bold leap into supernatural comedy, it’s evident that Maddock Films is aiming to rejuvenate the franchise while maintaining its mass appeal.

Upcoming Projects of the Lead Pair

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is busy with his next romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan and set to release in October 2025. He’s also set to portray Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, a war hero, in the much-awaited sequel Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

Sharvari Wagh, meanwhile, is currently shooting for Alpha, a film that stars Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. With her steady rise in Bollywood, Luka Chuppi 2 could be a breakout moment for her in the mainstream romantic comedy space.

With a fresh pair, a genre-bending twist, and the backing of a successful production house, Luka Chuppi 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sequels in the coming years. As fans eagerly wait for the film to hit the floors, all eyes will be on Varun and Sharvari to recreate the magic of the original in their unique style.

