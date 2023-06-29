Madonna In ICU With "Serious Infection", Postpones World Tour

American singer-songwriter Madonna postponed her world tour after being hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection”, her manager informed.
Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary took to Instagram on Wednesday to write that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after getting ill on Saturday. The 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery, mentioned Oseary.
Due to the sudden illness, Madonna had to postpone her career-spanning Celebration tour. It was set to kick off in Vancouver on July 15.
Oseary wrote, “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care.” Madonna’s tour postponement was confirmed by Live Nation who cited the post of her manager.
Madonna was scheduled to start her worldwide tour on July 15 in Vancouver and wrap it up in Amsterdam in December.
According to information received, the tour would see her make stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta and Boston among other cities. The first leg was scheduled to conclude on October 7 in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Madonna’s manager further said that details about the rescheduled dates would be released soon.
Madonna, a seven-time Grammy winner is known for hits like “Like A Virgin” and “Material Girl” over a career spanning four decades.