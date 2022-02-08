Mahabharat’s Bheem Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti Passes Away

Veteran actor Praveen Kumar Sobti who was famous for playing the role of Bheem in BR Chopra's iconic TV series “Mahabharat” passed away on Monday night.

Praven Kumar Sobti breathed his last at his Delhi residence following a cardiac arrest on Monday evening. He was 75.

Praveen represented the country across various athletic events in hammer and discus throw and even won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals in 1966 and 1970. He also won a silver medal in Hammer Throw during the 1966 Commonwealth Games.

After retiring from active sports in his 30s, he turned to acting with a negative role in the Jeetendra-starrer “Raksha” in the year 1982.

Besides playing the role of Bheem, Praveen Kumar Sobti also starred in many films including Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Shehenshah” and Dharmendra’s “Loha”. Other films to his credit are “Aaj Ka Arjun”, “Ajooba”, and “Ghayal”, among others.

In 1988, he was cast as Bheem in BR Chopra's mythological drama Mahabharat due to his height and physique. The role made him a household name across the country.

His last film titled ‘Mahabharat Aur Barbarik’ was released in the year 2013. The actor essayed the character of Bhima here as well.

Sobti was also honoured with the Arjuna award. He worked as the Deputy Commandant in the Border Security Force (BSF) as well.

The actor had also contested the Delhi Assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party ticket in 2013 from the Wazirpur constituency but lost. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.