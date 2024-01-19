Main Atal Hoon Review: Witnessing Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Saga Through Pankaj Tripathi's Performance

Main Atal Hoon Review: The Mumbai film industry's attempt at biopics often leaves much to be desired, and "Main Atal Hoon," directed by the National Award-winning Ravi Jadhav, unfortunately, follows suit. Despite a commendable effort from lead actor Pankaj Tripathi, the rushed execution of the film results in missed opportunities and a lack of depth.

In the rush to encapsulate Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life, the film adopts a patchy, from-the-cradle-to-the-grave approach. This strategy fails to resonate as it downplays conflicts, portraying Vajpayee's undeterred nature at the expense of dramatic depth.

The film's focus on political high points neglects the complexities of Vajpayee's journey through the freedom struggle, nation-building, and party politics. It settles for simplistic methods that dull the sharp edges of significant events, such as the Kargil victory, missing opportunities for a more nuanced portrayal.

Main Atal Hoon: Tripathi's Redemption

Despite these shortcomings, Pankaj Tripathi's performance as Vajpayee shines through. He masterfully embodies the leader's body language and speaking style, bringing authenticity to a role limited by a lackluster screenplay.

Adapted from a Marathi book, the film's literal depiction of Vajpayee as a poet and politician restricts its potential. A deeper exploration of the rarity of a poet in politics could have elevated the film beyond a mere homage.

Main Atal Hoon Overlooking Significant Details

The film's broad strokes skim over vital details, such as Vajpayee's relationship with his father and his enduring friendship, missing the chance to present a more analytical and dispassionate portrait.