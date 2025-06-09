Maknae Kangmin Joins Boys II Planet—Meet the Other Members of VERIVERY

The stakes are higher than ever as Mnet’s highly anticipated survival show Boys II Planet gears up to launch next month with a major format overhaul. Among the first six contestants revealed, one name is already creating waves across the K-pop community — Kangmin, the maknae (youngest member) of VERIVERY, who will be competing for a coveted spot in the final lineup.

As excitement builds, many fans are curious about the group he represents. Let’s take a closer look at VERIVERY — their journey, achievements, and members — as one of their steps into the global spotlight.

Who Is VERIVERY?

Formed by Jellyfish Entertainment, VERIVERY officially debuted on January 9, 2019, with their mini album VERI-US, led by the feel-good single Ring Ring Ring. The group’s name combines VERI (Latin for “truth”) and VERY (English), symbolising their commitment to sharing authenticity and sincerity with their fans.

Known for their versatility in sound and performance, VERIVERY has explored diverse musical styles, from 90s-inspired nostalgia in From Now to EDM-driven tracks like Lay Back.

Their dedication paid off in 2022, when they achieved their first No.1 win on Show Champion with the energetic single Tap Tap, a significant milestone in the competitive K-pop industry.

“It took us 1,415 days to reach where we are at right now... But we see this as a new start and a chance to give back to our fans by working even harder,” the group shared in an emotional statement to Billboard following the win.

The group further showcased their growth with the release of their first full-length album Series ‘O’ Round 3: Whole and their seventh mini album Liminality – EP Dream in 2023.

VERIVERY’s Journey Into Survival Shows

While Boys II Planet marks a new challenge for Kangmin and his fellow members Dongheon and Gyehyeon, this is not the group’s first brush with survival reality. In 2020, VERIVERY competed in Road to Kingdom, earning praise for their innovative performances.

Now, with Boys II Planet undergoing a dramatic format shift — merging its originally separate K and C teams into a single storyline with 160 contestants vying for a single global K-pop boy group debut — the stakes have never been higher.

Meet the Members of VERIVERY

1. Dongheon

Birth Name: Lee Dong-heon

Positions: Leader, Main Rapper, Lead Dancer

Birthday: August 4, 1995

Dongheon trained for 4–5 years before debuting. He cites Lauv, VIXX, and EXO’s Kai as his inspirations. Having recently completed his military service (Feb 2025), he is now preparing to compete on Boys II Planet.

2. Hoyoung

Birth Name: Bae Ho-young

Positions: Main Dancer, Lead Rapper

Birthday: August 10, 1998

A New Zealand-trained dancer and rapper, Hoyoung draws musical influence from artists like Loco and DPR LIVE. He trained for three years before joining the group.

3. Minchan

Birth Name: Hong Min-chan

Positions: Lead Vocalist, Visual

Birthday: September 16, 1998

Minchan, who trained for 2.5 years, is a multi-instrumentalist with a love for BTOB and Yook Sungjae. He contributed to the OST My Beauty for Extraordinary You.

4. Gyehyeon

Real Name: Jo Gye-hyeon

Position: Lead Vocalist

Birthday: May 14, 1999

An OST contributor (My Beauty) and ISAC 2020 wrestling participant, Gyehyeon has trained for 1 year and 5 months. He is also set to appear on Boys II Planet alongside Dongheon and Kangmin.

5. Yeonho

Real Name: Ju Yeon-ho

Position: Main Vocalist

Birthday: May 31, 2000

With a vocal style influenced by EXO’s Baekhyun, Damien Rice, and Park Hyoshin, Yeonho trained for two years before debuting. He also sang on the My Beauty OST.

6. Yongseung

Birth Name: Kim Yong-seung

Positions: Main Dancer, Sub-Vocalist

Birthday: June 17, 2000

Yongseung trained for 2.5 years and is an admirer of Jason Mraz. He brings a versatile stage presence to VERIVERY.

7. Kangmin

Birth Name: Yoo Kang-min

Positions: Lead Dancer, Vocalist, Rapper, Visual, Face of the Group, Maknae

Birthday: January 25, 2003

The youngest member of VERIVERY, Kangmin, trained for just eight months before debuting. With HONNE as his favourite artist, Kangmin now embarks on his biggest individual challenge yet as a contestant on Boys II Planet.

About Boys II Planet: What To Expect

Initially planned as two separate series (BOYS II PLANET K and BOYS II PLANET C), the show will now feature one unified competition with a single group set to debut. The 160 contestants will be competing within a dramatic, immersive storyline, intensifying the competition’s emotional and creative stakes.

As Kangmin prepares to represent VERIVERY on Boys II Planet, the group’s passionate journey — from Ring Ring Ring to Tap Tap — is a testament to their resilience and artistry. With three members temporarily stepping back for the survival show, fans will no doubt be watching closely as VERIVERY takes on a new chapter, both on and off the stage.

One thing’s certain: whether on survival shows or concert stages, VERIVERY’s sincerity, talent, and “very, very” distinctive charm continue to captivate fans worldwide.

