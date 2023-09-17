Malayalam Movies Releasing this Week on OTT

Digital Village

"Digital Village" is a heartwarming Malayalam film with an IMDb rating of 9.6. Released on September 15, 2023, on OTT platform Prime Video, this 1-hour 27-minute movie blends drama and comedy seamlessly. The storyline revolves around three dedicated friends who work tirelessly to introduce digital literacy to their community. However, they face formidable opposition due to the deeply entrenched traditional beliefs held by the residents. Despite the hurdles, their unwavering determination propels them forward, making "Digital Village" a must-watch for those who appreciate stories of resilience and progress.

Pappachan Olivilaanu

"Pappachan Olivilaanu" is another captivating Malayalam film, boasting an IMDb rating of 8.7. This 2-hour 14-minute movie, which was released on September 14, 2023, via OTT platform Saina Play, falls under the genres of comedy and family drama. The top-notch cast includes Saiju Kurup, Johny Antony, Darsana Sudarshan, and Kottayam Nazeer. The film's protagonist, Pappachan, is a truck driver who continually strives to live up to the legacy of his father, Meesha Mathachan. Along his journey, Pappachan grapples with the challenges of life while navigating the weight of familial expectations. "Pappachan Olivilaanu" offers a heartfelt exploration of one man's pursuit of affirmation and belonging, making it a delightful choice for those who enjoy heartwarming family comedies.