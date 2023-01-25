Assam Man Buys 120 Tickets for ‘Pathaan’ in Mangaldoi, Detained

A fan of Badshah from Assam’s Mangaldoi district was detained after buying as many as 120 tickets for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ movie.
According to reports, the man has been identified as Mofidul Islam who was detained at Dhula Police Station after buying the 120 tickets.
Islam is a leader of North-East Minorities Students’ Union (NEMSU) who bought the tickets to challenge the Hindutva organization who has been boycotting the film for raising anti-Hindu sentiments.
Islam was detained at the police station due to law and order situation which may cause communal disturbance.
Recently, Islam made headlines by buying 120 tickets for the movie from Mangaldoi Dream Theatre.
Meanwhile, ha youth from Rangia had bought 192 tickets which include almost 80 per cent of the total capacity of the hall.
The youth has been identified as Farooq Khan, a resident of Kendukona area, who booked tickets from The Delight Gold Cinema Hall.
The movie ‘Pathaan’ has sparked controversy since its release of song ‘Besharam Rang’ where Deepika Padukone was seen in saffron coloured dress.
Several Hindutva organizations have protested against the release of the movie.
Recently, Bajrang Dal activists have burnt down posters of ‘Pathaan’ in near a cinema hall in Narengi.
Following which Shah Rukh Khan made a call to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raising concern over the law and order situation over the release of the movie.