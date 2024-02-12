Maniratna Entertainment Announces New Venture 'Agnibaan' Starring Jatin Bora

Maniratna Entertainment, (Producer of "Sri Raghupati") the renowned production house behind blockbuster hits, has announced the latest venture, "Agnibaan". This highly anticipated Assamese film, helmed by the young director Mrinmoy Arun Saikia, promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.
Agnibaan is a riveting Assamese film exploring narco-terrorism in Northeast India.
The film has a powerful cast consisting of superstars Jatin Bora, Kamal Lochan, Himangshu Prasad Das, Preety Kangkana, and Kankana Chakraborty (Kolkata), alongside other talented actors from the region. "Agnibaan" delves into the ominous realm of narco-terrorism plaguing Northeast India.
On the occasion, actor Jatin Bora said, “I am glad that I am a part of this massive project of AgniBaan. I am sure people of Assam will love the story and the projection we have regarding this movie. We will soon go on the floor and make sure we give another blockbuster for the people of our state.”
Producer Sailen Sarma, whose track record includes the blockbuster success of "Sri Raghupati" brings his expertise and passion to this project, ensuring that "AgniBaan" will set new benchmarks in Assamese cinema.
Director Mrinmoy Arun Saikia said, “Agnibaan is not just a film; it's a reflection of the socio-political landscape of our region, remarked. Through this compelling story, we aim to shed light on the harrowing realities of narco-terrorism and its devastating impact on our communities."
Set against the backdrop of Northeast India, "AgniBaan" intricately weaves together elements of romance, thriller, suspense, drama, and action, promising audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.