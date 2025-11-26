Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4; Actor Reveals Hilarious Struggle With Gen Z Slang

Manoj Bajpayee’s return as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 3 has sent fans into a frenzy, with the new season receiving glowing reviews since its premiere on November 21, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. But beyond the excitement around the show, the actor has now made headlines for two major reasons: confirming The Family Man Season 4 and admitting he cannot understand Gen Z slang.

Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man Season 4 During a Fan Q&A

Days after the Season 3 premiere, Manoj Bajpayee interacted with fans on X (formerly Twitter). The actor responded to a series of eager questions from viewers, many of whom were confused about the cliffhanger ending and the absence of Episode 8.

When a fan asked him, “Where is Episode 8 of The Family Man Season 3?”, Manoj replied:

“Ab sab 4th season mein! Maar kaat khallas!!”

When fans pressed him further about the shocking finale, he added:

“Sabka jawab 4th season mein hoga! Jaldi milte hain!”

This subtle-but-clear response instantly confirmed what viewers suspected—Season 4 is officially in the works. The announcement sparked celebration across social media as fans geared up for Srikant Tiwari’s next chapter.

Manoj Bajpayee Says He “Can’t Communicate With Gen Z,” Calls Them “Aalsi Log”

While promoting Season 3, Manoj Bajpayee also opened up about an unexpected problem: he struggles to understand Gen Z slang.

In an interview with Yuva, the actor jokingly admitted that modern internet language leaves him confused.

He said:

“Gen Z ke saath mera communication establish nahi ho pa raha kyunki unke slang samajh nahi aa rahe. ‘Pookie’ ka ek video banaya, usme koi ribbon laga diya. What does it mean? What is Pookie? ‘Ssup’ kya hota hai? Nihayati aalsi log hain, pura sentence nahi bolte.”

He even asked the meaning of “Rizz,” before laughing at how the younger generation compresses full sentences into short, cryptic words.

His remarks immediately went viral, with netizens cracking jokes, sharing memes, and agreeing that even they often struggle with slang overload.

Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte ha ! https://t.co/25BzQJ8SSC — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 22, 2025

Viral Promo: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Into a Confused “Pookie Dad”

Earlier, fans saw a humorous side of Manoj in a promotional video where Srikant Tiwari tries to understand Gen Z lingo while reading a script handed to him by his on-screen children, Dhriti (Ashlesha Thakur) and Atharv (Vedant Sinha).

From mispronouncing “Pookies” as “Cookies” and “Sup” as “Soup,” to saying, “Isme main papa kam Paris zyada lag raha hoon,” Manoj showcased hilarious confusion that resonated with audiences across generations.

The video cleverly blended Srikant’s character with the actor’s real-life struggle, making it one of the most talked-about promos of the season.

The Family Man Season 3 Receives Strong Response

Season 3 brings back key cast members including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Vedant Sinha, Ashlesha Thakur, and Gul Panag. The new additions—Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat—have gained significant praise, especially Ahlawat’s role as the menacing antagonist Rukma.

While the season has sparked mixed reactions regarding its pacing and comparison with earlier seasons, Vijay Sethupathi’s surprise cameo has become a standout moment, going viral online.

What Season 4 Means for Fans

With the Season 3 finale ending on a cliffhanger and Manoj Bajpayee’s confirmation, The Family Man Season 4 is now one of the most anticipated Indian web series of 2026.

Season 4 is expected to:

Reveal Srikant Tiwari’s fate after the crash

Resolve the confrontation with Rukma

Unmask the government mole

Address the tension in Srikant and Suchi’s marriage

Continue the interplay between Srikant’s personal and professional life

Fans can expect more intensity, more emotional depth, and the trademark Raj & DK unpredictability.

Also Read:

The Family Man Season 3 Ending Explained: Srikant’s Fate, Rukma’s Escape and How the Finale Sets Up Season 4

The Family Man Season 3: Raj & DK Take Srikant Tiwari’s Mission to the Heart of Northeast India