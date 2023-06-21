Top 10 Marathi movies available on Amazon Prime in 2023

Marathi cinema has seen a resurgence in recent years with some exceptional storytelling, superb performances, and impressive cinematography. And with Amazon Prime Video, the audience can now access some of the most incredible Marathi movies from the comfort of their homes. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 Marathi movies available on Amazon Prime Video that are definitely worth watching in 2023. From heartwarming family dramas to gripping thrillers, this list has something for everyone. So, without further ado, let's dive in and explore some of the best Marathi movies you can stream on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Photo Prem is a heartwarming movie that was released in 2021 and tells the story of Sunanda, a housewife who is traumatized by cameras. so much so that she hasn't even seen the photo of her honeymoon. However, her perspective changes when she attends a funeral where there are no decent photos of the deceased. This leads her to ponder how her own grandchildren will remember her when she passes away. The film then follows Sunanda's journey as she tries to overcome her camera phobia and capture the perfect picture to be remembered.
Half Ticket is a touching movie that is a remake of the award-winning Tamil film, Kaaka Muttai. It portrays the struggles of the less privileged people and how they are forced to fight for their survival every day. The theme of the privileged and the powerful exploiting the less fortunate for their own benefit is also highlighted in the movie.
Pawankhind is a must-watch Marathi movie on Amazon Prime that tells the story of the night of 1660, when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great ruler of the Marathas, found himself trapped in the Panhala fort. His commanders come together to save their leader from the pressure of the Bijapur Sultanate. The movie provides an insight into the events that unfolded that night and highlights the bravery and courage of Shivaji's commanders.
Double Seat is a touching movie that explores the challenges faced by a newly married couple who wants to buy their own flat and move away from their family's residence. The movie takes us through their journey as they struggle to maintain their relationship while dealing with the various obstacles that come their way. The story highlights their determination to survive and build a life together.
Jhimma is a modern-day story about seven women from different backgrounds who decide to take a trip to Great Britain with the same travel agency. However, the journey turns out to be a life-changing experience for all of them. The movie explores the struggles and challenges that these women face, and how their lives are intertwined during the trip. Jhimma is an Amazon Prime exclusive, so if you're looking for a movie that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered, this is definitely worth checking out.
Duniyadari tells the story of Shreyas, a college student who is struggling to make a connection with his parents, but has a loving and supportive group of friends. When he meets Shirin, he sets out to win her over, but his attempts are not without obstacles. This movie is a perfect blend of comedy, romance, and emotions, and was shot in Pune. It was a huge success across Maharashtra's multiplexes, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for a light-hearted, feel-good Marathi movie on Amazon Prime.
Prawaas is the story of an elderly couple, Abhijat and Lata, who has been living a fast-paced life in Mumbai. However, they begin to realize that time is running out for them, and they decide to start living their lives to the fullest. This heartwarming movie explores the couple's journey as they embark on a new phase in their lives, and learn to appreciate the little things that make life worth living. With its inspiring message and powerful performances, Prawaas is a must-watch for anyone looking for a movie that will leave them feeling uplifted and hopeful.
Smile Please tells the story of Nandini, a photographer who struggles with early-onset dementia and is neglected by her family. Her condition takes a toll on her mental health until she meets Viraj, who helps her find joy and motivation to live a happier life. This movie is a poignant portrayal of the challenges faced by those living with dementia, and the power of love and compassion to overcome them. If you're looking for a movie that will leave you feeling moved and inspired, Smile Please is definitely worth a watch on Amazon Prime.
Natsamrat is a heart-wrenching story that revolves around the life of a once-famous Shakespearean actor named Ganpat. He had worked hard all his life to establish himself in the industry and had even amassed a large property. However, when he reaches old age, he decides to divide his property among his two children in the hope that they will take care of him in his later years. Unfortunately, his children turn out to be ungrateful and do not give him the respect and care he deserves. They treat him and his wife poorly, and the couple ends up homeless, suffering a great deal in their old age. The story beautifully captures the themes of family, betrayal, and the harsh realities of life.
Chandramukhi is a fascinating movie that takes us back to the 1980s and the world of Lavani dance. Chandramukhi, a lead dancer in this traditional dance form, experiences a series of unexpected events that change her life forever. Along with her own personal struggles, she also gets involved with a rising politician, further complicating matters. The movie has an excellent cast, a gripping storyline, soulful music, and powerful dialogue that will keep you engaged throughout. It portrays the struggles of an independent woman in a male-dominated society and highlights the importance of staying true to oneself even in the face of adversity. Chandramukhi is truly an experience not to be missed.