Top 10 Marathi movies available on Amazon Prime in 2023

Natsamrat is a heart-wrenching story that revolves around the life of a once-famous Shakespearean actor named Ganpat. He had worked hard all his life to establish himself in the industry and had even amassed a large property. However, when he reaches old age, he decides to divide his property among his two children in the hope that they will take care of him in his later years. Unfortunately, his children turn out to be ungrateful and do not give him the respect and care he deserves. They treat him and his wife poorly, and the couple ends up homeless, suffering a great deal in their old age. The story beautifully captures the themes of family, betrayal, and the harsh realities of life.