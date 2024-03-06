March's Upcoming Malayalam OTT Releases

The Malayalam film industry has soared since 2024, producing blockbuster hits beloved by audiences across India for their compelling content and storylines. Films like "Bramayugam," "Premalu," and "Manjummel Boys" have not only set new trends but also achieved remarkable success at the Tamil Nadu box office, reaffirming the strength of Malayalam cinema.
For those seeking information on new Malayalam movies, release dates, and upcoming releases on digital streaming platforms, look no further. Stay updated with the latest news and releases right here.
Movie enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating more information about this month's releases. Below, you'll find comprehensive details on the highly anticipated films set to grace theaters in March.
Tovino Thomas' recent film, "Anweshippin Kandethum," premiered in theaters on February 9th and garnered predominantly positive reviews from viewers. After its successful theatrical stint, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT debut, less than a month after its release in cinemas. Netflix is all set to showcase "Anweshippin Kandethum" on March 8th.
The streaming giant, Netflix, has officially announced the arrival of "Anweshippin Kandethum" on its platform, with the film being available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.
Cast: Tovino Thomas , Siddique, Indrans ,Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj, ArthanaBinu, Alencier Ley Lopez , Harisree Ashokan ,Nandu
"Bramayugam" emerges as a box office sensation, captivating audiences with its dark fantasy horror thriller narrative. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film stars Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan in pivotal roles.
Cast : Arjun Ashokan, Mammootty , Amalda Liz , Sidharth Bharathan, Manikandan R. Achari
Cast: Meenakshi Raveendran ,Althaf Salim, Akhila Bhargavan , Mamitha Baiju , Naslen
\Released in 2024, "Premalu" isn't your typical rom-com. This delightful film, co-written and directed by Girish A.D., offers a refreshing take on the genre, charming audiences with its heartwarming storyline. Prepare to be swept away by a unique blend of love and laughter as "Premalu" delivers a breath of fresh air to the world of romantic comedies.
"Jawanum Mullapoovum," directed by Raghu Menon, brings heartwarming family drama to the screen. Starring Sumesh Chandran and Sshivada, the film delves into the heart of a family, showcasing Jayashree's resilience as she navigates life's challenges. Expect a touching exploration of family dynamics, humor woven into everyday life, and a central character who inspires with her strength and perseverance.
Cast: Rahul Madhav, Shivada Nair, Sumesh Chandran, Sini Abraham, Devi Ajith, Vinod Kedamangalam, Harisree Martin, Cobra Rajesh, Baby Sadhika Menon, Kavitha Raghunandan
"Poacher" is a riveting crime web series that delves into the grim truth of ongoing elephant massacres. Exposing the covert activities of India's most extensive ivory poaching syndicate, the show is inspired by true events, showcasing the dire repercussions of human avarice. Through its storyline, 'Poacher' provides deep reflections on the catastrophic consequences of selfish deeds, emphasizing the critical importance of confronting environmental exploitation threatening these magnificent beings. Spanning eight gripping episodes, the series introduces a varied cast of wildlife guardians, from forest defenders to committed law enforcement officers and empathetic citizens.
Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Sooraj Pops, Sanoop Dinesh, Ranjitha Menon