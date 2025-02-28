Marco Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Hindi Dub Unni Mukundan's Action Thriller

Unni Mukundan’s action-packed thriller Marco is now available in Hindi on OTT platforms. The film, which originally premiered in Malayalam in December last year, has now been dubbed and released for a wider audience. Here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release, plot, cast, and more.

Advertisment

Marco Hindi OTT Release Date and Platform

Fans can now stream Marco in Hindi exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The Malayalam version was earlier released on SonyLIV, making it one of the few regional films with different language versions available on separate platforms. The movie continues to gain popularity, attracting viewers beyond its initial theatrical release.

Marco Plot and Official Trailer

The gripping storyline of Marco revolves around the protagonist, Marco, who is the adopted son of the Adattu Crime Family. As he rises to power, his world turns upside down when his stepbrother, Victor, is murdered. Fueled by revenge, Marco embarks on a relentless mission to destroy his enemies, leading to intense action sequences and a dramatic climax.

The movie’s Hindi trailer showcases the high-stakes drama and action, setting the tone for an intense cinematic experience.

Marco Cast and Crew

Directed by Haneef Adeni

Yukti Thareja

Siddique

Jagadish

Kabir Duhan Singh

Anson Paul

The film is produced by Shareef Muhammed and Unni Mukundan under the banners of Cubes Entertainment and Unni Mukundan Films.

Music and Cinematography

The film's music has been composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his outstanding work in KGF and Salaar. Chandru Selvaraj has handled the cinematography, while Shameer Muhammed has edited the film, ensuring a visually striking and well-paced action thriller.

Remarkable Aspects of Marco

Spin-off from Mikhael – Marco is the first-ever Malayalam spin-off movie centered around a villain, Marco Jr., from Nivin Pauly’s action thriller Mikhael (2019). Record-breaking Success – The film became the first A-rated Malayalam movie to cross Rs. 100 crore globally, proving its box office dominance. Intense Action & Revenge Drama – The film is known for its brutal action sequences and dark, neo-noir aesthetic.

Why You Should Watch Marco

A gripping revenge story with a powerful performance by Unni Mukundan.

Thrilling action sequences and a well-crafted narrative.

High production quality with stunning visuals and intense background music.

A unique spin-off film focusing on a villain’s rise and fall.

Where to Watch Marco in Hindi?

The Hindi-dubbed version of Marco is now available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Don’t miss out on this high-octane action thriller!

Its Hindi OTT release, Marco brings a powerful action-thriller experience to a wider audience. The film’s intense narrative, combined with stellar performances and high-quality production, makes it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas and revenge thrillers.

FAQ



1.Which platform is Marco OTT release?

After a successful theatrical release, the neo-noir action-thriller 'Marco' has started streaming on OTT platforms. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film was recently released on SonyLIV in all major South Indian languages.

2. Which Malayalam movie is released on OTT?

Unni Mukundan's Marco, the critically acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster is now available on an OTT platform. The intense action movie debuted on Sony LIV on February 14 after a successful theatrical run in several languages.

Where can I watch Marco Malayalam movie?

Marco will be available for streaming on Sony LIV starting February 14, 2025. The movie features an ensemble cast, with Unni Mukundan in the lead role as Marco Jr., a character who drives the film's intense narrative