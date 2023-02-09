“Mask Art of Majuli” To Feature At France and Chennai Intl Film Fests

“Mask Art of Majuli”, a documentary film featuring the Satriya mask-making culture of the famed river island in Assam, has been chosen for competition sections of the 29th”, a documentary film featuring the Satriya mask-making culture of the famed river island in Assam, has been chosen for competition sections of the 29th Festival International des Cinémas d’Asie (FICA) in France and the 11th Chennai International Documentary and Short Film Festival.

The 55-minute film, directed by Utpal Borpujari and produced by the North East Regional Centre of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), is the only Indian film among the eight selected for the documentary competition and will have its international premiere in FICA, to be held at Vesoul city in France during February 28-March 7. IGNCA is an autonomous institution of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

FICA, also known as the Vesould International Film Festival of Asian Cinema, is one of the oldest Asian film festivals to be held outside Asia. Meanwhile, the film will also compete in the Chennai festival to be held during February 20-28. It was earlier screened at the 6th Thrissur International Folklore Film Festival in Kerala.