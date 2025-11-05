Mastiii 4 Trailer Reactions: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani’s Trio Wins Laughs

The Masti franchise is back after nearly a decade with Mastiii 4, promising another dose of adult comedy, outrageous humour, and chaotic friendships. The film reunites the iconic trio—Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh—who return as the mischievous gang that defined early 2000s comedy. However, the recently released trailer has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans praising the nostalgic fun while others criticized it for excessive vulgarity.

Mastiii 4 Trailer: Fans Praise the Trio’s Chemistry

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 brings back the signature madness of the franchise, following three friends seeking excitement in their lives. The story takes an unexpected turn when they cross paths with Arshad Warsi’s character, who offers them a “Love Visa” adventure that quickly spirals into chaos.

Netizens have expressed their excitement over seeing the beloved trio together again. One user commented, “Finally! The Masti gang is back. Had a smile throughout the trailer.” Another added, “Arshad and Tusshar’s combo looks hilarious. This will be full-on fun!”

The trailer also marks the return of Vivek Oberoi to the comedy genre, with fans calling it his long-awaited comeback.

Cast and Release Date

Mastiii 4 features a strong ensemble cast including Genelia D’Souza, Elnaaz Norouzi, Shreya Sharma, Ruhi Singh, and Tusshar Kapoor. The film is slated for a theatrical release on November 21, 2025, where it will face box office competition from Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur and Vijay Varma–Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romantic film Gustaakh Ishq.

This fourth installment is produced by A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under multiple production banners. Notably, Milap Zaveri replaces Indra Kumar, who directed the previous three films—Masti (2004), Grand Masti (2013), and Great Grand Masti (2016).

Grand Masti to Mastii 4 .

Backlash: Trailer Slammed for Vulgarity

While the trailer has been celebrated for its comedy, a section of netizens has called it “cheap,” “ridiculous,” and “vulgar.” Some users on X (formerly Twitter) questioned the film’s tone, with one post reading, “If disgust was a genre, this trailer would top it. How do they face the women in their families after doing such films?”

Another user wrote, “The Masti series has lost its original charm. Too much forced vulgarity and skin show.”

The debate quickly went viral, reflecting the ongoing discourse in Bollywood about balancing adult humour with responsible storytelling.

Milap Zaveri Responds to Criticism

Director Milap Milan Zaveri took to social media to respond to the backlash, maintaining a calm and respectful tone. To one critic who called the trailer “crap,” Zaveri replied, “Respect your opinion bhai. Hopefully, audiences will enjoy it.”

When another user raised concerns about the portrayal of women, Zaveri wrote, “Ma’am, please do see the film. You may be pleasantly surprised. Women have a very strong role and point of view.”

To another viewer who expressed disappointment over the tone of the film, he responded, “No worries bhai. You have the right to see what you like. Hope audiences love it.”

Zaveri’s responses have earned appreciation for being measured and professional, as he continues to defend the film’s intent ahead of its release.

A Legacy of Laughter and Controversy

The Masti series, which began in 2004, has seen mixed success across its installments. While Masti and Grand Masti were major commercial hits, Great Grand Masti struggled due to an online leak and poor reviews.

With Mastiii 4, Milap Zaveri aims to revive the franchise’s trademark humour with a modern twist while retaining its bold essence. However, whether audiences embrace the film’s adult comedy or reject it for crossing lines remains to be seen.

As Mastiii 4 gears up for release on November 21, 2025, the film has already managed to create buzz—both positive and negative. While some netizens are eager to revisit the laughter-filled chaos of the original trio, others hope Bollywood will approach adult comedy with more balance and sensitivity.

For now, all eyes are on how audiences respond when the “naughtiest franchise of Bollywood” returns to theatres later this month.

