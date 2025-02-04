Max: Kiccha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Set for OTT Release

Max is an intense action drama starring Kiccha Sudeep, who delivers a power-packed performance as Inspector Arjun Mahakshay. Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, the film explores the tense 12-hour journey of an inspector fighting against overwhelming odds to protect his station. Max had a strong box office performance but is now set to be released on OTT, providing a chance for fans to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes.

All You Need to Know

• Format: Feature Film

• Genre: Action, Thriller

• Language: Kannada (Dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi)

• OTT Platform: ZEE5

• OTT Release Date: January 31, 2025

• Theatrical Release Date: December 25, 2024

Max Cast and Crew

Main Cast

• Kiccha Sudeep as Inspector Arjun Mahakshay

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

• Sunil

• Samyukta Hornad

• Sukrutha Wagle

• Pramod Shetty

• Redin Kingsley

Crew

• Director: Vijay Kartikeyaa

• Producers: Kalaippuli S Thanu

• Music: B. Ajaneesh Loknath

• Writers: Vijay Kartikeyaa & Team

• Cinematography: Shekar Chandra

• Editing: S. R. Ganesh Baabu

Plot Overview

Max unfolds over a 12-hour period, with Kiccha Sudeep playing Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, who must protect his station and subordinates after a routine arrest goes wrong. As chaos erupts, Arjun must defend against powerful enemies with deadly consequences. The film is packed with high-octane action, suspense, and a gripping narrative that keeps the audience at the edge of their seats.

OTT Release Date and Platform

Max will be available for streaming on ZEE5 after a successful theatrical run, with the digital rights secured by Zee Network. The movie will first stream in Kannada, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Where to Watch Max?

• TV Premiere: No official confirmation regarding a television release.

For viewers looking to watch the film for free, ZEE5 often offers bundled subscriptions through telecom and broadband providers.

Box Office Performance

• Opening Weekend Collection: ₹45+ Crore

• Total Box Office Collection (All Versions): ₹60+ Crore Gross

• Budget: ₹50+ Crore (Estimated)

• Critical Reception: The film performed well in its first week, but saw a slowdown in its second week due to competition from major festival releases. Still, it received praise for Kiccha Sudeep’s performance and the high-quality action sequences.

Why Watch Max?

• Thrilling Action: A gripping and intense action drama that keeps the audience engaged.

• Kiccha Sudeep’s Stellar Performance: A one-man show with his commanding presence throughout the film.

• Tense, Suspenseful Narrative: The 12-hour timeline creates an immersive and gripping experience.

• Strong Supporting Cast: Featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, and others.

• Engaging Music & Cinematography: The action is enhanced with a stellar soundtrack by Ajaneesh Loknath and stunning visuals.

Conclusion

Max is a must-watch for action lovers and fans of Kiccha Sudeep. While it had a great run in theatres, the OTT release will make it more accessible for those who missed it. Don’t miss out on this thrilling ride! Max starts streaming on ZEE5 from January 31, 2025.