Maxton Hall Season 2 Episodes 1–3: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch

Fans of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us can finally rejoice! The highly anticipated second season of the German romantic drama returns on Friday, November 7, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Following the massive success of its debut season, which topped charts in over 120 countries, the series is back with more heartbreak, tension, and emotional twists between Ruby and James.
The premiere kicks off with three back-to-back episodes, allowing fans to binge-watch the start of the new semester at Maxton Hall without waiting for weekly drops.
Maxton Hall Season 2 Episodes 1–3: Release Date and Time
The firstthree episodes of Maxton Hall Season 2 release globally on November 7, 2025, with the following schedule:
India: 1:30 PM IST
United States: 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET
United Kingdom: 8 AM GMT
Singapore: 4 PM SGT
Australia: 7 PM AEDT
New Zealand: 9 PM NZDT
All three episodes will be available to stream simultaneously across all regions on Prime Video.
Complete Episode Release Schedule for Maxton Hall Season 2
Season 2 of Maxton Hall will include a total of six episodes. After the initial three-episode premiere, new episodes will release weekly every Friday. Here’s the full release timeline:
|Episode
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|November 7, 2025
|Episode 2
|November 7, 2025
|Episode 3
|November 7, 2025
|Episode 4
|November 14, 2025
|Episode 5
|November 21, 2025
|Episode 6
|November 28, 2025
This staggered rollout means fans will have fresh episodes every week through the end of November.
Maxton Hall Season 2 Cast: Returning and New Faces
The main cast members from Season 1 return to reprise their iconic roles, led by Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung. Here’s the complete list of confirmed cast members for Maxton Hall Season 2:
Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell
Damian Hardung as James Beaufort
Justus Riesner as Alistair Ellington
Andrea Guo as Lin Wang
Runa Greiner as Ember Bell
Eidin Jalali as Graham Sutton
Sonja Weißer as Lydia Beaufort
Ben Felipe as Cyril Vega
Govinda Gabriel Cholleti as Keshav “Kesh” Patel
Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer Beaufort
Maxton Hall Season 2 Plot: What to Expect
Season 2 picks up directly after the dramatic conclusion of Season 1. Ruby, the brilliant scholarship student at Maxton Hall, finds herself caught in a storm of emotions as her relationship with James faces new challenges.
Following the tragic death of his mother, James spirals into grief and self-doubt, distancing himself from everyone — including Ruby. Meanwhile, Ruby is determined to focus on her Oxford dreams and protect her heart after being left heartbroken. The season explores whether love can truly conquer grief, pride, and ambition as Ruby and James navigate life, loss, and second chances at Maxton Hall.
Where to Watch Maxton Hall Season 2 Online
All episodes of Maxton Hall Season 2 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can also catch up on Season 1, which remains available on the same platform. A valid Prime Video subscription is required to access both seasons.
Why You Should Watch Maxton Hall Season 2
If you loved The Summer I Turned Pretty or Elite, Maxton Hall delivers a similar blend of emotional romance, elite-school drama, and coming-of-age themes — but with a distinctive European flair. The first season captivated global audiences with its heart-wrenching storytelling and chemistry between Ruby and James. Season 2 promises even higher stakes, deeper emotions, and the ultimate test of their relationship.
Get ready to dive back into the world of privilege, ambition, and forbidden romance as Maxton Hall Season 2 premieres on November 7, 2025, at 1:30 PM IST. Watch the first three episodes back-to-back and follow Ruby and James as they confront love, loss, and the pressures of Maxton Hall.
