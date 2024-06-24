MCU's Mantis Actor Pom Klementieff To Link Up With James Gunn For DCU

Actor Pom Klementieff, best known for her portrayal of Mantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has hinted at a potential transition to the DC Universe (DCU) under the direction of filmmaker James Gunn. During her appearance at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con, Klementieff revealed ongoing discussions with Gunn about a possible role in the DCU, as reported by Deadline.
Klementieff, who first collaborated with Gunn on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017), expressed her enthusiasm about continuing their professional relationship. "Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now," she shared, keeping the details of their discussions confidential.
Her portrayal of Mantis has spanned several major MCU films, including 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018), 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), and 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022), earning her a dedicated fan base.
Reflecting on her entry into the superhero genre, Klementieff recounted, "It was always my dream to be an X-Men or part of a Marvel movie. Then, I saw the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and it became my first Marvel movie ever. Then, I got cast in the second one. I feel so lucky."
While she remains open to reprising her role as Mantis, Klementieff is also excited about new opportunities, including a potential venture into the DCU. She emphasized her love for the character and her interest in future projects depending on their creative direction.
James Gunn, now co-heading DC Studios with Peter Safran, has been vocal about his casting approach and vision for the DC multiverse. He has acknowledged the possibility of MCU-DCU crossovers, noting that while early discussions are underway, the primary focus remains on establishing DC's direction.
Klementieff's potential move to the DCU, guided by Gunn's innovative leadership, signals a promising expansion of her career and adds to the anticipation surrounding the evolving landscape of superhero films.