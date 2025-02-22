Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where to Watch Arjun Kapoor’s Comedy-Drama

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, is the latest Bollywood rom-com to hit the big screen. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film brings a fresh twist to the classic love triangle, blending humor, confusion, and drama in equal measure. With fans eagerly awaiting its OTT release, here’s a complete guide to when and where you can watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi online.
Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release Date & Platform
After its theatrical release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.
While an official OTT release date has not yet been announced, reports suggest that the film will follow the standard Bollywood post-theatrical streaming window of 8-10 weeks. This means audiences can expect Mere Husband Ki Biwi to be available for streaming between late March and early April 2025.
Plot Summary
The film follows Ankur (Arjun Kapoor), whose well-settled life takes a chaotic turn when his ex-wife, Prabhleen (Bhumi Pednekar), re-enters the picture. Due to a case of retrograde amnesia, Prabhleen has no memory of their divorce and continues to believe they are still together.
This puts Ankur in an awkward situation, as he is now engaged to Antara (Rakul Preet Singh). As the story unfolds, he finds himself juggling his past and present relationships, leading to a whirlwind of comedic misunderstandings, emotional dilemmas, and unexpected twists.
Cast & Crew
- Arjun Kapoor as Ankur
- Bhumi Pednekar as Prabhleen
- Rakul Preet Singh as Antara
- Director: Mudassar Aziz (Pati Patni Aur Woh, Happy Bhaag Jayegi)
Why Watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi?
A Hilarious Love Triangle – The film presents a quirky and fresh take on relationships, packed with humor and misunderstandings.
Strong Performances – Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh bring great chemistry and comic timing to the screen.
Mudassar Aziz’s Direction – Known for his lighthearted yet engaging storytelling, Aziz ensures the film stays entertaining throughout.
Perfect Weekend Watch – With a mix of romance, drama, and comedy, the movie is a fun-filled entertainer for all age groups.
Conclusion
Mere Husband Ki Biwi delivers a laughter-packed experience with a unique spin on romantic entanglements. If you missed it in theaters, get ready to stream it on Disney Plus Hotstar, expected between late March and early April 2025. Stay tuned for official updates on its digital release!
FAQ
1. When will Mere Husband Ki Biwi release on OTT?
- The film is expected to release on Disney Plus Hotstar between late March and early April 2025, following its theatrical run.
2. Where can I watch Mere Husband Ki Biwi online?
- Once available, the movie will be exclusively streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Viewers will need a subscription to access it.
3. What is Mere Husband Ki Biwi about?
- The film follows Ankur, whose life turns upside down when his ex-wife, suffering from amnesia, returns believing they are still married. The situation is further complicated as he is engaged to another woman, leading to hilarious and chaotic consequences.
