Metro In Dino First Look Out: Anurag Basu’s Anthology Explores Modern Love and Urban Realities

The much-anticipated first look of Metro In Dino has finally been released, and it offers an emotionally rich glimpse into the lives of contemporary characters navigating love, heartbreak, and connection in the chaos of the city. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, the film is a spiritual successor to his 2007 cult hit Life in a... Metro brings together a power-packed ensemble cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

First Look and Song Teaser Released

On May 24, 2025, the makers released a short video introducing the characters and teasing the debut song titled "Zamaana Lage." The teaser starts with the evocative line, “The city has changed, and so have the stories,” setting the tone for this modern-day romantic drama. Viewers are treated to snapshots of relationships that are tender, messy, and deeply relatable, mirroring the lives of urban dwellers today.

The teaser shows Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's contrasting characters: she is immersed in the vibrancy of city life, while he seeks solitude and peace in the mountains. Ali Fazal’s character, a singer, finds love in Fatima Sana Shaikh’s free-spirited persona, while Pankaj Tripathi shares subtle yet intense chemistry with Konkona Sen Sharma—a pairing that already has fans excited. The video also hints at story arcs involving veteran actors Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

A Musical Collaboration with Soul

“Zamaana Lage,” sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, is composed by Pritam and written by Qaisar Ul Jafri. The song seeks to revive the charm of ghazals with a modern twist. Speaking about the track, Pritam said, “With Jafri’s timeless poetry, we aimed to reintroduce the ghazal not as nostalgia, but as an emotionally alive and relevant form of music.”

The song teaser has been received warmly, with fans expressing excitement for the full track, which is set to drop on May 28.

Nostalgia and Tribute to Irrfan Khan

Konkona Sen Sharma, who reprises her role from the original Life in a… Metro paid tribute to her late co-star Irrfan Khan. Sharing the teaser on social media, she wrote, “Here’s to you, Irrfan, miss you always,” echoing the emotions of countless fans who remember his iconic performance in the original film.

Social media was flooded with comments remembering Irrfan’s legacy, with many users expressing how deeply his absence will be felt in this new chapter.

Release Date and Production

Metro In Dino is all set to hit theatres on July 4, 2025. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. It marks another creative milestone for Basu, who is known for weaving complex human emotions into multi-narrative structures.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu is also working on the upcoming film Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. However, the film's title and casting details have stirred some controversy, which Basu addressed, saying the shoot will begin soon, though the official female lead is yet to be confirmed.

