Michael Keaton Wears The Batsuit Once Again In New 'The Flash' Trailer

The official trailer of the much-awaited superhero film 'The Flash' has been unvieled with Michael Keaton donning the Batsuit once again in jaw-dropping new visuals.

Taking to Twitter, the makers shared the trailer on their official account which they captioned, "On June 16, worlds collide. Watch the official trailer now for The Flash - only in theaters. #TheFlashMovie."

Helmed by Andy Muschietti, the action film stars Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle and Michael Keaton in the lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.

'The Flash' was originally scheduled to open last year but got pushed during a logjam of features in post-production due to Covid.

Miller had previously portrayed the role of Flash in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' and in a special cameo in 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice'.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, fans went gaga over it, most of whom were rooting for the return of Keaton's version of Batman.

"This movie is going to be great," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "One of the best trailers in my life Very emotional, beautiful, amazing action scenes, soundtrack and of course KEATON'S BATMAAAAAAAAAN."

"Wow, looks great, especially seeing Keaton back as Batman. So hyped for this! #TheFlashMovie," a fan commented.

Notably, Miller is facing a lot of heat for his recent criminal allegations that undoubtedly upset the fans with many of them calling for a boycott of the movie. He is undergoing treatment for a previously undiagnosed mental health condition.

New DC Studios Co-Chairman James Gunn billed the standalone DC character movie at the studio's press day as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made".