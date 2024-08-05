Mirzapur Season 3 to Feature Bonus Episode, Reveals Ali Fazal in Teaser

The excitement for Amazon Prime Video’s hit series Mirzapur is set to escalate as the makers announce a bonus episode for Season 3, scheduled for release later this month. The revelation came from Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit, through a teaser unveiled by the streaming platform on Sunday.
In the teaser, which runs for one minute and 28 seconds, Fazal humorously recounts having to "rough up" some people at the Prime Video office to secure the bonus episode's deleted scenes. He encourages fans to “keep an eye out for the bonus episode,” promising an exhilarating experience that will leave viewers’ minds blown.
Fazal also hints at the return of a “stud type guy” that Guddu had previously killed, teasing that this character is “too cool to stay dead” and is eager to make a comeback. He assures fans, “It’s gonna be fun,” adding to the growing anticipation.
The teaser has sparked speculation among fans about which character might return, with many guessing that Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu, could be making an appearance in the bonus episode.
Mirzapur Season 3, produced by Excel Entertainment and co-directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, premiered on July 5 after a four-year hiatus. The latest season comprises 10 episodes and features a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.