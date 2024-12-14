Miss You Movie OTT Release Date, Streaming Platform, and Everything

"Miss You," a Tamil romantic comedy starring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath, is all set to bring laughter, love, and heartfelt moments to the big screen. With a mix of humor, emotions, and an engaging storyline, this movie promises to be a delightful watch for fans of the rom-com genre. Directed by N. Rajasekar and produced by Samuel Mathew, the film has already created a buzz, thanks to its charming cast and captivating plot.
Here’s everything you need to know about Miss You, from its theatrical release to its expected OTT debut!
All You Need to Know
-
Format: Movie
-
Genre: Romantic Comedy
-
Language: Tamil
-
Director: N. Rajasekar
-
Production House: 7 Miles Per Second Productions
-
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video (Confirmed)
-
Theatrical Release Date: December 13, 2024
-
OTT Release Date: Likely late December 2024 or January 2025
Miss You Cast and Crew
The film boasts a talented cast that enhances the narrative with their impeccable performances:
-
Siddharth as Vasu, the protagonist, who finds himself falling for a woman he initially dislikes.
-
Ashika Ranganath as Subbulakshmi, a woman with whom Vasu shares an interesting love-hate dynamic.
-
Supporting Cast: Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, Ponvannan, Jayaprakash, Ravi Mariya, and Sharath Lohithaswa add depth and humor to the storyline.
The film’s crew includes:
-
Producer: Samuel Mathew
-
Director and Screenplay: N. Rajasekar
-
Music: Ghibran
-
Cinematography: K.G. Venkatesh
-
Editing: Dinesh Ponraj
The team has worked meticulously to deliver a high-quality production filled with relatable humor, meaningful emotions, and great music.
OTT Release Date and Platform
The digital rights for "Miss You" have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video, one of the top streaming platforms for Tamil movies. The movie is expected to release on the platform 28–40 days after its theatrical release, depending on its box office performance. Fans can likely catch "Miss You" on Prime Video by late December 2024 or January 2025.
This timeline gives viewers who missed the movie in theaters an opportunity to enjoy it at home soon after its initial release.
Plot Overview
"Miss You" explores the journey of Vasu (Siddharth), a young man with a charming yet reserved personality, who meets Subbulakshmi (Ashika Ranganath) at a coffee shop. Their first meeting is anything but pleasant as their personalities clash, leading to arguments and awkward moments. Despite their differences, Vasu begins to feel an inexplicable attraction toward Subbulakshmi.
As Vasu struggles to understand his feelings and summon the courage to express them, the movie navigates through moments of humor, confusion, and emotional depth. The story is not just about romantic love but also explores personal growth, vulnerability, and the joy of unexpected connections.
The 125-minute runtime ensures a tight narrative that keeps the audience engaged while delivering laughs and heartfelt moments.
Where to Watch Miss You
Theatrical Release: Miss You will hit the big screens on December 13, 2024, offering a perfect outing for fans of Tamil cinema.
OTT Release: After its theatrical run, the movie will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, giving viewers another chance to enjoy this rom-com from the comfort of their homes.
Production Details
The film is a result of a collaborative effort by skilled professionals:
-
Music: Ghibran’s melodious compositions are expected to enhance the emotional beats of the story.
-
Dialogues: R. Ashok has penned lines that balance humor and drama.
-
Action and Art: Dinesh Kasi and Siva Sankar bring depth to the film's visuals and action sequences.
-
Costumes: Designed by Ashok Kumar and Nandhitha Ramesh, the costumes reflect the personalities of the characters and the film’s lively tone.
With Red Giant Movies handling worldwide distribution, "Miss You" is set for a broad release.
Miss You Trailer
Conclusion
"Miss You" is shaping up to be a heartwarming romantic comedy that combines humor, emotion, and relatable characters. With Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath leading the cast, along with Ghibran’s music and N. Rajasekar’s direction, the movie promises to deliver an entertaining cinematic experience.
Whether you choose to watch it in theaters or wait for its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, "Miss You" is likely to leave you smiling and nostalgic for the simple joys of love and connection.