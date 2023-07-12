Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One Movie Review-Tom Cruise Delivers Bang for the Buck Thrills

The highly anticipated film, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, has hit theaters with a bang, and Tom Cruise once again proves why he is the ultimate action star. The movie, however, falls victim to the recent trend of splitting films into two parts, resulting in a lengthy runtime of 164 minutes. Despite this drawback, Cruise's commitment to delivering breathtaking stunts and thrilling action sequences is commendable.

One of the standout moments in the film is Cruise's jaw-dropping stunt, where he flies off a cliff with a bike and free falls before deploying a parachute to land on a moving train. The 61-year-old actor reportedly performed the stunt himself, undergoing seven retakes to achieve perfection. Cruise's dedication to pushing the limits is undeniable, and audiences can't help but marvel at his fearlessness.

Unfortunately, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One suffers from an excess of exposition. Much of the film is filled with endless dialogue, particularly about the main antagonist referred to as "The Entity." Various characters describe it as an AI program that has become "sentient" or a rogue agent that is "everywhere and nowhere." While the concept may sound intriguing, it becomes tiresome due to the excessive explanations.

The movie's primary focus is on Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise), the top agent of the Impossible Mission Force (IMF). Several characters extensively discuss Ethan's character, often referring to him as the "incarnation of chaos." The mission at hand involves stopping or controlling The Entity, blurring the lines between good and evil in a world dominated by giant industrial military complexes.

Before Ethan can accomplish his mission, he must obtain a key divided into two parts. The combined key holds the source code to The Entity, granting its possessor the power to control the digital space and potentially the world. Ilsa, a former British MI6 agent with a romantic connection to Ethan, holds one half of the key. The other half's whereabouts remain uncertain, adding an element of uncertainty to the story.

Throughout the film, Gabriel, a mysterious figure from Ethan's past, appears as an obstructive force. Although his character lacks development in this installment, there is potential for more exploration in future parts. The arms agent White Widow, portrayed by Vanessa Kirby, unfortunately, receives minimal screen time.

Despite Cruise's impressive physical fitness and agility, signs of his age begin to show on his face. Nevertheless, his performance remains exceptional, particularly in intense running sequences. The movie features breathtaking action set pieces, including a grand finale involving a train precariously hanging over a ravine. As Ethan and Grace desperately make their way to the back coaches, the suspense intensifies with falling bogies, dodging debris, and evading kitchen supplies. The meticulously crafted car chase through Venice, with Ethan and Grace handcuffed together in a micro Fiat, also captivates with its ingenious maneuvers.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is set to release in India on July 12, and audiences' expectations are soaring. With the promise of adrenaline-pumping thrills and Tom Cruise facing his strongest enemies to date, advance ticket bookings have skyrocketed. The film will have a grand release, premiering in nearly 2,000 theaters and over 2,500 screens, marking Cruise's widest release in the nation.

As of today, Mission: Impossible 7 has already sold more than 68,000 tickets in major theater chains. The numbers suggest that the film is poised to surpass other Hollywood releases in India, including Fast X and Flash. Although its mid-week release may hinder initial box office earnings, the movie's strong advance bookings indicate potential for significant success.