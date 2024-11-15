Moana 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

Moana 2 is finally here, and it's set to bring a whole new adventure to the big screen. Premiering on November 27, 2024, the sequel promises a thrilling journey across the vast and beautiful ocean. This film marks a major milestone in animation, as it will be released in both English and Māori, offering a unique cultural experience for viewers around the world. As Moana sets sail once again, audiences can expect a story filled with heart, family bonds, and rich Polynesian culture. Get ready for new challenges, magical moments, and unforgettable music in this highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved 2016 film.
All You Need to Know
-
Format: Movie
-
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Musical
-
Director: David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller
-
Screenwriter: Jared Bush, Dana Ledoux Miller
-
Producer: Christina Chen, Yvett Merino
-
Music by: Mark Mancina (score and songs), Opetaia Foaʻi (score and songs), Abigail Barlow (songs), Emily Bear (songs)
-
Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios
-
Distributed by: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
-
Release Date: November 27, 2024
-
Running Time: 100 minutes
-
Country: United States
-
Languages: English, Māori (dual language debut)
Moana 2 brings a fresh cultural dimension to Disney films with its dual-language release in both English and Māori. This decision to release the movie in Māori highlights Disney's commitment to honoring the indigenous language and providing an authentic experience for Māori-speaking audiences. It's also a significant move in preserving and promoting Māori culture on a global stage. Alongside this, the film features a talented and diverse team of directors, producers, and composers, ensuring that the film will offer not only stunning visuals but also a rich musical experience.
Moana 2 Cast
The much-loved characters from the first film are back, with some new faces joining the adventure:
-
Auli’i Cravalho returns as Moana, the brave and adventurous Polynesian teenager who embarks on a daring quest to save her people. Auli’i's return to voice Moana continues to bring warmth and sincerity to the character.
-
Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the charismatic demigod Maui. His larger-than-life presence and comedic timing made Maui one of the most memorable characters in the first film, and his return promises more humor and heart.
-
Temuera Morrison will bring his voice to another key role, continuing the tradition of Māori representation in the franchise.
-
Nicole Scherzinger will voice Sina, Moana’s mother, adding a nurturing and protective layer to Moana’s character.
-
New additions to the cast include Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, Rose Matafeo, David Fane, Hualālai Chung, Rachel House, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Alan Tudyk.
The most significant addition to the film is Jaedyn Randell, who voices Moana in the Māori version of the film. Jaedyn previously voiced Moana in the Te Reo Māori version of the original movie, and her involvement in the sequel highlights the film's commitment to cultural authenticity.
Moana 2 Release Date and Time
Moana 2 will hit theaters worldwide on November 27, 2024. This release will be historic, as it will be the first Disney film to premiere simultaneously in English and Māori. Traditionally, Disney releases its films in English first, with other language dubs following after. However, with Moana 2, they are offering both versions right from the start, a decision that showcases their dedication to providing a culturally relevant viewing experience for all audiences.
This exciting dual-language release will allow both English-speaking and Māori-speaking audiences to enjoy the movie on the same day, making it more inclusive and accessible.
Moana 2 Plot: What to Expect
The plot of Moana 2 takes Moana on a new and thrilling adventure as she explores uncharted waters across the vast ocean. Inspired by her ancestors’ tradition of wayfinding, Moana is joined by Maui and a new group of explorers, making this journey even more exciting. This time, the stakes are higher, and the challenges are tougher, as Moana faces dangers that test her courage and her wisdom.
A key addition to the plot is the introduction of Moana’s little sister, a new character who resembles Moana and plays a crucial role in the story. This sibling relationship adds a new emotional layer to the film, showcasing the bond between Moana and her sister as they work together to navigate the challenges ahead.
The story hints at an epic voyage, full of unforeseen twists, stunning visuals, and a deeper exploration of family, identity, and cultural legacy. Expect the same level of heart and adventure that made the first movie a global hit.
Where to Watch Moana 2?
Moana 2 will be available exclusively in theaters starting November 27, 2024. Disney's decision to release the movie in theaters ensures that audiences will get the full cinematic experience, with stunning animation and powerful soundtracks filling the big screen. Be sure to check your local theater listings for showtimes, as the movie is expected to be shown worldwide in both English and Māori versions.
If you haven’t seen the first Moana film in a while, now’s the perfect time to rewatch it to refresh your memory before diving into the sequel.
Moana 2 Production Team
The production of Moana 2 brings back some familiar names from the first film, ensuring the same high quality that audiences loved in the original. The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, who bring their vision and creativity to the screen. They’ve been instrumental in bringing the world of Oceania to life once again.
The screenplay was written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, who worked together to craft a story that will resonate with both children and adults. As always, the film will be produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, ensuring the movie maintains Disney’s hallmark quality and heart.
The music, which was such a key part of the first film, is composed by Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foaʻi, who are joined by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Their collaboration promises an unforgettable soundtrack filled with powerful songs that enhance the emotional depth of the story.
Moana 2 Musical Elements
Music remains one of the defining features of the Moana films. Auli’i Cravalho, who voices Moana, performed a new song titled “Who We’re Meant to Be” at the D23 Expo, which is one of the exciting new tracks that will feature in the movie. This song is expected to become an anthem of sorts, celebrating Moana’s journey and her connection to her culture and ancestors.
As in the first movie, the music will play a pivotal role in conveying the emotions and themes of the story. With Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i returning to compose the score, fans can expect another beautifully crafted soundtrack to accompany Moana's adventures.
Moana 2 Trailer
The trailer for Moana 2 gives a sneak peek into the breathtaking world of Oceania once again. We see Moana’s journey across new horizons, new challenges, and a deeper connection to her heritage. The trailer hints at dramatic moments, strong family bonds, and some exciting new characters, including Moana’s little sister. It’s filled with stunning visuals of the ocean and islands, as well as the signature vibrant colors and designs that made the first movie so visually striking.
Conclusion
Moana 2 is shaping up to be one of Disney’s most exciting sequels. With stunning animation, a powerful story, and unforgettable music, this film promises to captivate audiences around the world. The dual-language release in English and Māori adds a meaningful cultural element that makes the film even more special. The return of beloved characters like Moana and Maui, along with the introduction of new characters and challenges, ensures that Moana 2 will be a journey worth taking. Mark your calendars for November 27, 2024, and get ready for another adventure across the seas!
FAQs
When will Moana 2 release in theaters?
Moana 2 will premiere on November 27, 2024, in theaters worldwide.
Where can I watch Moana 2?
The movie will be released exclusively in theaters, so make sure to check your local listings for showtimes starting November 27, 2024.
Why is Moana 2 being dubbed in Māori?
Disney chose to release Moana 2 in both English and Māori to honor and celebrate Māori culture and to provide an inclusive experience for Māori-speaking children and families.
Who are the new cast members in Moana 2?
New voices in Moana 2 include Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Moana’s mother, and Jaedyn Randell, who voices Moana in the Māori version of the film.
What is the music like in Moana 2?
The music is just as important as in the first movie, with new songs like “Who We’re Meant to Be” performed by Auli’i Cravalho. The musical team, including Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i, returns to create a beautiful score that complements the film’s themes and emotions.