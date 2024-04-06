Monkey Man: OTT Release Date and where to watch

The debut directorial venture of actor Dev Patel, titled "Monkey Man," is set to hit theaters soon. The film follows the journey of a masked man determined to combat corruption within society. Initially slated for release on Netflix, "Monkey Man" has since been relocated to Universal Studios, as reported by Screenrant.

About monkey man

"Monkey Man" narrates the tale of a young orphaned man driven by the desire to protect his community and seek justice for his mother's tragedy. Exploring themes of love, ambition, crime, and corruption, the protagonist draws inspiration from the tales of Lord Hanuman, assuming the identity of the enigmatic Monkey Man. Unyielding in his determination to safeguard the innocent, the protagonist embarks on a relentless quest. Enhanced by a vibrant Punjabi soundtrack, the film promises visually captivating action sequences that escalate with intensity.

Dev Patel’s Monkey Man OTT Release Date

According to the Economic Times, Universal Studios typically adopts a flexible approach to streaming release dates, often contingent upon the film's performance at the box office. On average, Universal Studios movies become available on streaming platforms approximately 100 days after their theatrical release. In theaters, it will be released on 5th of the April 2024.

Dev Patel’s Monkey Man is streaming on:

According to Screenrant, there is speculation surrounding the potential OTT release of "Monkey Man" on the 'Peacock' streaming platform, potentially slated for July 2024. However, no official confirmation has been provided as of yet.

Cast and the director of Monkey Man