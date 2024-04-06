Monkey Man: OTT Release Date and where to watch
The debut directorial venture of actor Dev Patel, titled "Monkey Man," is set to hit theaters soon. The film follows the journey of a masked man determined to combat corruption within society. Initially slated for release on Netflix, "Monkey Man" has since been relocated to Universal Studios, as reported by Screenrant.
About monkey man
"Monkey Man" narrates the tale of a young orphaned man driven by the desire to protect his community and seek justice for his mother's tragedy. Exploring themes of love, ambition, crime, and corruption, the protagonist draws inspiration from the tales of Lord Hanuman, assuming the identity of the enigmatic Monkey Man. Unyielding in his determination to safeguard the innocent, the protagonist embarks on a relentless quest. Enhanced by a vibrant Punjabi soundtrack, the film promises visually captivating action sequences that escalate with intensity.
Dev Patel’s Monkey Man OTT Release Date
According to the Economic Times, Universal Studios typically adopts a flexible approach to streaming release dates, often contingent upon the film's performance at the box office. On average, Universal Studios movies become available on streaming platforms approximately 100 days after their theatrical release. In theaters, it will be released on 5th of the April 2024.
Dev Patel’s Monkey Man is streaming on:
According to Screenrant, there is speculation surrounding the potential OTT release of "Monkey Man" on the 'Peacock' streaming platform, potentially slated for July 2024. However, no official confirmation has been provided as of yet.
Cast and the director of Monkey Man
Directed by Dev Patel, "Monkey Man" has the backing of Universal Studios and Jordan Peele.
The cast includes Dev Patel, Sikandar Kher, and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Trailer of Monkey Man
When did Monkey Man come out?
Monkey Man had its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 11, 2024. It was released in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland by Universal Pictures on April 5, 2024. Netflix was originally going to release the film, but due to its “political undertones”, they decided to pass on it.
Why is Monkey Man not releasing in india?
Monkey Man was originally purchased by Netflix, which the Hollywood portal World of Reel reported passed on releasing the film because of themes that could offend right wing viewers in India.
Where can i stream Monkey Man?
Mark your calendars for July 8th, as that's when Monkey Man will be available on Disney+. This highly anticipated installment in the franchise is packed with thrilling action and adventure, promising to captivate audiences and leave them craving for more.