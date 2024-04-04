April 2024's New Malayalam Movies on OTT

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Malayalam cinema has remained in the limelight, captivating audiences with stellar releases like "Kumbalangi Nights," "Maheshinte Prathikaaram," "Bheeshma Parvam," and "Manjummel Boys." The industry's quality productions have garnered nationwide attention, prompting viewers from all corners to eagerly await new Malayalam OTT releases for streaming or revisiting theatrical favorites.
Whether it's the younger generation's stars like Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anna Ben, and Prithviraj Sukumaran or seasoned veterans like Mohanlal and Mammootty, Malayalam films hitting OTT platforms now cater to a diverse audience beyond Mollywood enthusiasts. OTTplay ensures you stay updated on the latest Malayalam OTT releases and where to stream them.
Rahel Makan Kora
In "Rahel Makan Kora," a typical Pala achayan named Kora finds himself smitten with a KSRTC employee, setting off a chain of events that profoundly alter their lives and relationships. Director Ubaini E's romantic comedy-drama unfolds as their journey navigates love, laughter, and life-changing moments.
Where to watch: and
Cast: Anson Paul, Merin Philip, and Sminu Sijo
Director: Ubaini E.
Writer: Baby Edathua
IMDb rating: 6.6
Abraham Ozler
ACP Abraham Ozler, grappling with a personal tragedy from his line of duty, is thrust into an investigation of a peculiar murder. As the case unfolds, the killings multiply with the same eerie pattern. Racing against time, Ozler and his team strive to thwart another potential victim's fate. Will they arrive in time, and what drives the perpetrator's killing spree? Jayaram leads this gripping investigative thriller, featuring Mammootty in an extended cameo.
Where to watch:
Cast: Jayaram, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish
Director: Midhun Manuel Thomas
Writer: Randheer Krishnan
IMDb rating: 6.6
Bramayugam
A fleeing folk singer finds refuge in a mysterious mansion offered by Kodumon Potti. However, he soon realizes that the threat he was fleeing from led him to an even greater danger within the house. Trapped and unable to escape, the singer must confront his destiny, but how long will he be allowed to survive? Starring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan, this film delves into the themes of power and its corrupting influence.
Where to watch: and
Cast: Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan
Director: Rahul Sadasivan
Writer: Rahul Sadasivan, T.D. Ramakrishnan
IMDb rating: 8,0
Rani: The Real Story
Shankar Ramakrishnan's revenge thriller unfolds around a police probe into a politician's murder, unearthing a startling truth. Indrans, Bhavana, and Guru Somasundaram portray crucial characters in the film.
Where to watch: and
Cast: Bhavana, Indrans, Guru Somasundaram
Director: Shankar Ramakrishnan
Writer: Shankar Ramakrishnan
IMDb rating: 6.7
Anweshippin Kandethum
After sub-inspector Anand Narayanan and his team face suspension for mishandling an investigation, they're granted a second chance to redeem themselves - but this time stripped of the uniform's authority. However, will the weight of their past case hinder their pursuit of justice? Tovino Thomas leads in this Darwin Kuriakose directorial.
Anweshippin Kandethum review: Tovino Thomas’ riveting investigative drama sheds light on the obstacles of a flawed system in delivering justice.
Where to watch:
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Siddique, Baburaj
Director: Darwin Kuriakose
Writer: Jinu Abraham
IMDb rating: 7.5
Aattam
In Anand Ekarshi's directorial debut "Aattam," a female artiste of a theatre group accuses a colleague of inappropriate behavior during a gathering, prompting the group members to seek out the truth and identify the perpetrator. As various versions of events emerge, the narrative takes intriguing turns, delving into the complexities of human nature. Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Zarin Shihab, and Nandan Unni deliver stellar performances in this thought-provoking exploration. "Aattam" offers a compelling examination of moral ambiguity and interpersonal dynamics. Available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Where to watch:
Cast: Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Zarin Shihab
Director: Anand Ekarshi
Writer: Anand Ekarshi
IMDb rating: 8.3
Which OTT movie is released in Malayalam in 2024?
Malayalam superhit film, 'Premalu', is finally gearing up for its OTT release, months after its long theatrical run. The romantic drama will release in theatres on Disney+ Hotstar on April 12, 2024, on the occasion of Vishu weekend.
Is Vishu Malayalam movie release 2024?
Release date April 11, Aavesham is one of the most awaited Vishu releases in 2024. Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan and Hipzster.
Which OTT platform has Malayalam movies?
Malayalam OTT Releases March 2024: From Bramayugam to Anweshippin Kandethum, and more, there are several Malayalam movies that are all set to release on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more