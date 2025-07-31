Most-awaited Kannada OTT Releases in August 2025: Ekka, Junior, Su From So and More

August 2025 is shaping up to be a game-changer for Kannada cinema on OTT. After a lukewarm first half of the year, the industry saw a revival in July with back-to-back theatrical successes—Ekka, Junior, and Su From So. These crowd-pleasers not only pulled audiences back to cinemas but are now gearing up for their streaming debuts on Amazon Prime Video. Whether you missed them on the big screen or want to relive the magic at home, here’s a complete guide to their OTT drops this month.

Kannada OTT Releases This August

Kannada Films Releasing on OTT in August 2025

Title Language OTT Platform Expected Release Date Genre Ekka Kannada Amazon Prime Video On or before August 15 Action Drama Junior Kannada Amazon Prime Video On or before August 10 Action Family Drama Su From So Kannada Amazon Prime Video By the end of August Horror Comedy Drama

Kannada Movies Streaming on Prime Video

Ekka

Release Date: On or before August 15, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action Drama

Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila

Director: Rohit Padaki

Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes

Synopsis:

Ekka tells the tale of Muthu, a spirited youth from the village of Parvathipura, whose trust is shattered when his close friend Ramesh deceives him. This betrayal leads Muthu into the heart of Bengaluru’s criminal underworld in search of revenge. With Yuva Rajkumar in a powerful role, the film became a crowd-puller despite stiff competition from other July releases. Expect it on Prime Video around the Fourth of July.

Junior

Release Date: On or before August 10, 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Action Family Drama

Cast: Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, V. Ravichandran, Sudha Rani, Achyuth Kumar, Satya

Director: Radha Krishna Reddy

Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes

Synopsis:

This bilingual Kannada-Telugu movie marks the debut of Kireeti Reddy and follows the journey of Abhinav, a college student caught between an overbearing father and his aspirations. A mysterious discovery at his internship forces him to confront deep truths about himself. The film struck a chord with young audiences and is expected to be released in the second week of August.

Su From So

Release Date: By the end of August 2025

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Horror Comedy Drama

Cast: JP Thuminad, Shaneel Gautham, Raj B. Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Mime Ramadas, Sandhya Arekere, Deepak Rai Panaje

Director: JP Thuminad

Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes

Synopsis:

A quirky horror comedy disguised as a social satire, Su From So tells the story of Ashoka, a man smitten by a ghost named Sulochana who has possessed him. As eerie and comedic events unravel in his village, the community must unite to exorcise the spirit. The directorial debut of JP Thuminad, with Raj B. Shetty in a pivotal role, the film is currently on a strong theatrical run but is expected to hit OTT within 30 days of release.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Kannada OTT Titles This August

Ekka – A gritty revenge drama led by Yuva Rajkumar, packed with action and emotional heft.

Su From So – Horror meets humor in this refreshing take on village superstition and ghostly romance.

Junior – A debut worth watching with emotional family drama and sleek storytelling.

FAQs

Q1: Which Kannada movie is Yuva Rajkumar’s latest release?

A: Ekka is Yuva Rajkumar’s latest film, expected to stream on Prime Video by August 15, 2025.

Q2: What is Su From So about?

A: It’s a horror-comedy about a man possessed by a ghost he’s fallen for, unfolding through quirky and spooky village events.

Q3: Is Junior a Kannada or Telugu film?

A: Junior is a bilingual film but is being positioned primarily as a Kannada-language release.

Q4: Where can I watch these Kannada films online?

A: All three—Ekka, Junior, and Su From So—are expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video in August 2025.

