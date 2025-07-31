Most-awaited Kannada OTT Releases in August 2025: Ekka, Junior, Su From So and More

August 2025 is shaping up to be a game-changer for Kannada cinema on OTT. After a lukewarm first half of the year, the industry saw a revival in July with back-to-back theatrical successes—Ekka, Junior, and Su From So. These crowd-pleasers not only pulled audiences back to cinemas but are now gearing up for their streaming debuts on Amazon Prime Video. Whether you missed them on the big screen or want to relive the magic at home, here’s a complete guide to their OTT drops this month.
Kannada OTT Releases This August
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Expected Release Date
|Genre
|Ekka
|Kannada
|Amazon Prime Video
|On or before August 15
|Action Drama
|Junior
|Kannada
|Amazon Prime Video
|On or before August 10
|Action Family Drama
|Su From So
|Kannada
|Amazon Prime Video
|By the end of August
|Horror Comedy Drama
Kannada Movies Streaming on Prime Video
Ekka
Release Date: On or before August 15, 2025
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action Drama
Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila
Director: Rohit Padaki
Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes
Synopsis:
Ekka tells the tale of Muthu, a spirited youth from the village of Parvathipura, whose trust is shattered when his close friend Ramesh deceives him. This betrayal leads Muthu into the heart of Bengaluru’s criminal underworld in search of revenge. With Yuva Rajkumar in a powerful role, the film became a crowd-puller despite stiff competition from other July releases. Expect it on Prime Video around the Fourth of July.
Junior
Release Date: On or before August 10, 2025
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Action Family Drama
Cast: Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, V. Ravichandran, Sudha Rani, Achyuth Kumar, Satya
Director: Radha Krishna Reddy
Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes
Synopsis:
This bilingual Kannada-Telugu movie marks the debut of Kireeti Reddy and follows the journey of Abhinav, a college student caught between an overbearing father and his aspirations. A mysterious discovery at his internship forces him to confront deep truths about himself. The film struck a chord with young audiences and is expected to be released in the second week of August.
Su From So
Release Date: By the end of August 2025
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Horror Comedy Drama
Cast: JP Thuminad, Shaneel Gautham, Raj B. Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, Mime Ramadas, Sandhya Arekere, Deepak Rai Panaje
Director: JP Thuminad
Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes
Synopsis:
A quirky horror comedy disguised as a social satire, Su From So tells the story of Ashoka, a man smitten by a ghost named Sulochana who has possessed him. As eerie and comedic events unravel in his village, the community must unite to exorcise the spirit. The directorial debut of JP Thuminad, with Raj B. Shetty in a pivotal role, the film is currently on a strong theatrical run but is expected to hit OTT within 30 days of release.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Kannada OTT Titles This August
-
Ekka – A gritty revenge drama led by Yuva Rajkumar, packed with action and emotional heft.
-
Su From So – Horror meets humor in this refreshing take on village superstition and ghostly romance.
-
Junior – A debut worth watching with emotional family drama and sleek storytelling.
FAQs
Q1: Which Kannada movie is Yuva Rajkumar’s latest release?
A: Ekka is Yuva Rajkumar’s latest film, expected to stream on Prime Video by August 15, 2025.
Q2: What is Su From So about?
A: It’s a horror-comedy about a man possessed by a ghost he’s fallen for, unfolding through quirky and spooky village events.
Q3: Is Junior a Kannada or Telugu film?
A: Junior is a bilingual film but is being positioned primarily as a Kannada-language release.
Q4: Where can I watch these Kannada films online?
A: All three—Ekka, Junior, and Su From So—are expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video in August 2025.
