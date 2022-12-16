13 Most Beautiful South-Indian Actresses: Who’s your favourite?

With the increased popularity of South Indian movies among the mainstream audience, the beauty of south Indian actresses have been in discussion too. Although many popular Bollywood actresses are from South India as well, the ones acting primarily in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu movies have recently started to grab a lot of attention due to their talent and beauty.
Here's a list of some of the most talked-about beautiful South Indian actresses:
Samantha Prabhu has always been one of the top actresses of South India. But her appearance in the song “O Anatva” has skyrocketed her popularity among mainstream cinema audience. She was absolutely phenomenal. Because of her divorce, her personal life caught a lot of media attention too. In October, she also announced on Instagram about her struggles with a rare health condition known as “Myositis”.
Kajal Aggarwal is probably one of the freshest faces in South-Indian cinema. Her adorable smile and congenial personality has truly won the heats of both the filmmakers and the cinema-goers. She is famous for starring in Films like Singham, Magadheera, Thuppakki, and so on.
Rashmika Mandana’s popularity has recently touched the sky due to her appearance in the South-Indian movie Pushpa, the greatest crossover hit of 2022. She is stunning.
Pooja Hegde has been in the industry since 2012. She became famous in Bollywoood after starring opposite Hritik Roshan in the period drama “Mohenjo Daro '' .
Shruti Hassan is no stranger to Bollywood movie fans. She debuted in Bollywood by acting in the 2009 Bollywood movie “Luck” with an ensemble cast. Since then she has appeared in multiple movies, both in Bollywood and South. She has also openly admitted to going under the knife for getting a nose-job and a lip-job. Along with acting, she is also a huge fan of music. She also has her own band.
Rakul Preet Singh debuted in Bollywood with “Yaariyan”. Although it was one of the greatest block-office disasters of that year, Rakul Preet gained attention for her pretty looks. Later on, she went on to be part of many superhit Tamil, Telegu and Hindi films.
Along with being a mega superstar in the south, Tamannah Bhatia has also been part of a few significant Bollywood projects. She has acted brilliantly in Bahubali and looked ethereally beautiful.
Nayanthara has acted in numerous Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. Along with being an actress, she is also a film producer. She is very quiet about her personal life and the last update she gave was in October when she became a mother of two twins.
Anushka Shetty's beauty is goddess-like and unparalleled. She has appeared in many hit movies such as, Bahubali, Devasena, Vikramarkudu, and many more.
Tapsee Pannu is popular among both south and mainstream audiences. She's known for her impressive acting in the movie "Pink". Thereafter, she has appeared in several movies in Bollywood.
Trisha Krishnan's sweet and charming demeanour has made her one of the most desirable actresses of the South. She can fit in all kinds of roles, and she's also a great actress.
Illeana D'Cruz has proved her worthiness time and again with many hit movies. Her Bollywood debut was with the "Barfi" movie, and she has since then become one of the most recognisable and sought-after faces from the south.
Shriya Saran can be easily counted amongst the most pretty faces from the South. In her Instagram handle, she mentions herself as an actress, Kathak dancer, and Scuba Diver