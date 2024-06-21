Movie Released Today

Entertainment

Pratidin Bureau

Prepare for a cinematic feast as three diverse tales weave their magic on the silver screen today. 

First up, "Pushtaini" immerses audiences in a poignant saga of familial bonds and cultural identity, exploring the struggles and triumphs of a generation torn between tradition and modernity. 

Next, "Ishq Vishk Rebound" delivers a delightful romantic comedy that promises laughter, love, and second chances. Follow along as hearts entwined and fates collide in this charming tale of serendipity and self-discovery. 

Rounding off the trio is "Hamare Baarah," a gripping thriller that plunges viewers into a world of suspense and intrigue. With twists at every turn and secrets lurking in the shadows, this edge-of-your-seat adventure will keep you guessing until the very end. 

So grab your popcorn and settle in for a cinematic experience like no other as "Pushtaini," "Ishq Vishk Rebound," and "Hamare Baarah" take you on a journey through love, laughter, and suspense.

List of movies that will be released today

1. Pushtaini

Following a humiliating scandal, Bhuppi (Vinod Rawat), a down-on-his-luck actor, seeks solace in his hometown, oblivious to the transformative journey awaiting him.

  • Release Date: 21 June 2024

  • Cast: Vinod Rawat, Rita Heer, Rajkummar Rao, Hemant Pandey, Shashi Bhushan, Nitin Goel, Hrithik Roshan

  • Director: Vinod Rawat

2.Ishq Vishk Rebound

Embark on a captivating journey as four individuals find themselves intricately woven into a tapestry of friendship, romance, and profound self-exploration. Set against the backdrop of life's unpredictable twists and turns, their intertwining paths lead them to a transformative odyssey filled with moments of joy, heartache, and revelation. As they navigate the complexities of human connection and the depths of their own emotions, each encounter becomes a stepping stone toward a deeper understanding of themselves and the world around them.

  • Release Date: 21 June 2024

  • Cast: Naila Grewal, Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Ashish Singh, Jaanam Raaj, Jibraan Khan, Abhishek Kumaarr

  • Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari

3.Hamare Baarah

It sounds like you're outlining a complex and emotionally charged scenario for a story. The premise seems to revolve around a daughter who believes her mother's pregnancy poses significant risks and seeks legal intervention to terminate it, while facing opposition from her father in court.

  • Release Date: 21 June 2024

  • Cast: Annu Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Manoj Joshi, Ashwini Kalsekar, Parth Samthaan, Shaan Saxena, Aditi Bhatpahri, Paritosh Tripathi, Ishlin Prasad, Harish Chhabra

  • Director: Kamal Chandra

