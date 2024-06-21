Movie Released Today

Prepare for a cinematic feast as three diverse tales weave their magic on the silver screen today.

First up, "Pushtaini" immerses audiences in a poignant saga of familial bonds and cultural identity, exploring the struggles and triumphs of a generation torn between tradition and modernity.

Next, "Ishq Vishk Rebound" delivers a delightful romantic comedy that promises laughter, love, and second chances. Follow along as hearts entwined and fates collide in this charming tale of serendipity and self-discovery.

Rounding off the trio is "Hamare Baarah," a gripping thriller that plunges viewers into a world of suspense and intrigue. With twists at every turn and secrets lurking in the shadows, this edge-of-your-seat adventure will keep you guessing until the very end.

So grab your popcorn and settle in for a cinematic experience like no other as "Pushtaini," "Ishq Vishk Rebound," and "Hamare Baarah" take you on a journey through love, laughter, and suspense.

List of movies that will be released today