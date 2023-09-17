Movies Releasing in Theaters this Week: September 2023

Jaane Jaan

"Jaane Jaan," set to release on September 21, 2023, is a highly anticipated Hindi-language mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Lin Laishram, Naisha Khanna, Shyam Gopal, and Uditi Singh. Drawing inspiration from the 2005 Japanese bestseller, 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino, the movie promises to intrigue and captivate audiences with its enigmatic storyline. With music by Sachin-Jigar and cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay, "Jaane Jaan" is a collaborative production of 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films, Kross Pictures, and Balaji Motion Pictures, helmed by producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta R Kapoor. As the release date approaches, the film is generating substantial buzz among fans eagerly awaiting its thrilling narrative.

Luv you Shankar

"Luv you Shankar" is an upcoming animated film scheduled for release on September 22, 2023. This heartwarming tale, presented in Hindi and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, explores the adventures of an eight-year-old boy alongside Lord Shiva in the sacred city of Banaras. Directed by Rajiv S. Ruia and featuring a talented cast including Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Tanishaa Mukerji, Shreyas Talpade, and Elakshi A Gupta, the film promises to enchant audiences of all ages with its magical storytelling. With cinematography by Javed Ahtasham and produced by Sunita Desai, Tejas Desai, and Rohandeep Singh, "Luv you Shankar" is a production of Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and SD World Film Production, offering a delightful cinematic experience for families and animation enthusiasts alike.

Sukhee

"Sukhee," set to hit theaters on September 22, 2023, is a Hindi comedy-drama directed by Sonal Joshi. The film stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead role, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Chaitannya Choudhry, Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, and Pavleen Gujral. "Sukhee" tells the story of Sukhpreet, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife portrayed by Shilpa Shetty, who rediscovers the zest in her life during her school reunion when she magically regains her 17-year-old self. Written by Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit, and featuring music by Karan Kulkarni, Sagar Desai, Badshah, and Arko Pravo Mukherjee, the film is produced by Paulomi Dutta and Sonal Joshi under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series Films. "Sukhee" promises to be a heartwarming and relatable journey of self-discovery and empowerment as Sukhpreet breaks free from the roles of a mother and wife that had confined her for many years.

The Great Indian Family

"The Great Indian Family," slated for release on September 22, 2023, is a Hindi comedy-drama that promises a delightful cinematic experience. Directed and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Vicky Kaushal as the central character, portraying a man navigating life within the embrace of a large, eccentric family. Accompanying him are talents like Manushi Chhillar, Sadiya Siddiqui, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Alka Amin, Shrishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora, forming a talented ensemble. Ayananka Bose is in charge of cinematography, while the musical score is orchestrated by Pritam Chakraborty. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, "The Great Indian Family" is set to bring humor, warmth, and relatability to the silver screen, offering a peek into the vibrant dynamics of a close-knit, quirky Indian family.

“Fukrey 3

Fukrey 3," set to hit the screens on September 28, 2023, is a highly anticipated Hindi film that blends comedy, crime, and thriller elements. Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba and written by Vipul Vig, the movie is a sequel to the popular comedies Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. The talented ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh. Amalendu Chaudhary is the cinematographer for this exciting venture, while Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar serve as the producers under Excel Entertainment. "Fukrey 3" promises to continue the entertaining storyline of the previous films, adding a dose of crime and thrills to the comedic escapades of the beloved characters played by the lead actors. Fans are eagerly awaiting this comedic crime caper, and the trailer and songs are sure to add to the excitement as the release date approaches.

Pyaar Hai Toh Hai

"Pyaar Hai Toh Hai," slated for release on September 28, 2023, is a Hindi romance film that promises to tug at the heartstrings of its audience. Directed by Pradeep R.K. Chaudhary and penned by Mukul Sharma, the movie revolves around the heartfelt love story of Arman, played by Karan Hariharan, and Nimmo, portrayed by Paanie Kashyap. With a supporting cast that includes Rohit Choudhury, Abhishek Duhan, and Veen Harsh, the film explores the enduring bond between the two lovers as they navigate life's ups and downs, discovering the profound magic of true love and the enchanting power of music. Sunita Radia handles the cinematography, while Bobby-Imran and Anique Music create the melodious soundtrack. Produced by Randhir Kumar and Sanjjeev Kumar under the banners of Altair Media, Jaiviratra Entertainment, and Shreetara Cinevision, "Pyaar Hai Toh Hai" promises to be a heartwarming journey that celebrates the resilience of love in the face of adversity.