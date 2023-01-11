5 Movies With Highest First-Day Box Office Collections Of All Time in India

Saaho

An Indian action thriller, Saaho was released in 2019 and was directed by Sujeeth with production by UV Creations. Prabhas is the lead actor, and the rest of the cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Belawadi, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Devan, and Vennela Kishore. Just like many other pan-Indian movies, Saaho was filmed in both Telugu and Hindi at the same time. The plot of the film centers on two undercover agents who are searching for a thief who has made off with 2000 crore (about $284 million). They soon learn that there is a connection between the murder and a gang war brewing over control of a major city.