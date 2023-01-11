5 Movies With Highest First-Day Box Office Collections Of All Time in India

South Indian films accounted for 62% of all box office receipts in 2021/2022, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry. The Hindi-dubbed version of KGF: Chapter 2 brought in a total of Rs 435 crore at the box office. And that is not the only instance of a south Indian film succeeding at the box office across all of India. In Fact, the current top 5 highest first-day box office collections of all time are that of South-Indian films. Read on to know more.
Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and written by S. S. Rajamouli and V. Vijayendra Prasad, RRR is a 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film. D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment was the producer. The cast includes N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and a number of others. It focuses on the fictional friendship between two historical Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their struggle against the British Raj. The plot centers on the period of time in the 1920s when both revolutionaries chose to live in secrecy before they began their fight for their country, a time that has been largely forgotten.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is an Indian action film released in 2017. Arka Media Works, headed by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, was responsible for its production. Shot in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju. Bahubali 2 takes place in medieval India and focuses on the sibling rivalry between Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. Bhallaladeva plots against Amarendra and has him murdered by Kattappa. Years later, Amarendra's son returns to avenge his death.
Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an Indian Kannada language period action film produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. Cast members include Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Vasishta N. Simha, Achyuth Kumar, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao, Malavika Avinash, B. Suresha, and T.S. Nagabharana. The story follows the assassin Rocky as he struggles with his past while trying to maintain his position as the dominant force in the Kolar Gold Fields and defeat his rivals and the government officials who threaten his reign.
An Indian action thriller, Saaho was released in 2019 and was directed by Sujeeth with production by UV Creations. Prabhas is the lead actor, and the rest of the cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Belawadi, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Devan, and Vennela Kishore. Just like many other pan-Indian movies, Saaho was filmed in both Telugu and Hindi at the same time. The plot of the film centers on two undercover agents who are searching for a thief who has made off with 2000 crore (about $284 million). They soon learn that there is a connection between the murder and a gang war brewing over control of a major city.
Directed by S. Shankar, 2.0 is an Indian Tamil-language science fiction action film released in 2018. Rajinikanth returns as Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot in 2.0, the standalone sequel to Enthiran (2010), which also stars Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan and Amy Jackson as Nila. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and K. Ganesh also make cameo appearances. A. R. Rahman composed the score, and Madhan Karky and Na. Muthukumar wrote the lyrics. In this film, former humanoid robot Chitti faces off against ex-ornithologist Pakshi Rajan, who wants revenge on cell phone users to stop the extinction of bird species.